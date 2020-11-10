Now, Tanishq Faces Renewed Flak For Diwali 'advice' Ad; Issues Partial Withdrawal

Tata group's jewellery brand Tanishq has partially withdrawn one of its ads after facing backlash from social media users. This comes less than a month after pulling down an advertisement for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The latest Diwali advertisement featured actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F.

'I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers'

"I'm hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers. I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. Lot of diyas. Lot of laughter hopefully and a lot of positivity," Sayani Gupta says in the ad released across social media platforms last Thursday.

The ad then shows actor Alaya F talking about how she hopes to eat a lot of sweets and food and spend the festival time with her family and close friends. Nimrat Kaur talks about the importance of being together with family and Neena Gupta says that she is planning to "dress up well and wear nice jewellery."

However, a section of Twitter users took offence at the "advice" to avoid firecrackers during Diwali. "Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers," BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted.

'Companies must focus on selling their products'

We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020

Who is #tanishq to advice Hindus as how to celebrate diwali. Keep your advice to yourself and apply the same for your cheap publicity campaign.



I request you all to #boycotttanishq — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 9, 2020

Repeat after me. Don’t buy @TanishqJewelry, don’t gift Tanishq jewellery. In any case, they exploit with exorbitant making charges and their designs aren’t even that great. Buy from your local jeweller or from proudly Hindu brands! Tanishq is a disgrace. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 9, 2020

According to PTI sources, the 50-second ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube but continues to be on the company's Instagram page. When contacted, the company did not offer any comments on the matter.

Earlier, the Tata Group had chosen to withdraw the 55-second Tanishq advertisement, which shows a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, in the wake of a furore online and displeasure among certain groups for alleged communal tones.

