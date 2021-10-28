Nykaa IPO Opens Today: Know About Price Band, Valuation, Important Dates And More

The most-awaited initial public offering (IPO) Aby online beauty e-commerce platform, Nykaa has been opened for subscription on Thursday. The e-commerce platform which is backed by the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited has fixed a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share in the initial public offering. Furthermore, the Nykaa IPO will comprise equity shares of up to Rs 630 crore in a fresh issue and later for an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 41,972,660 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

As per a statement released by the online platform Nykaa, the IPO has been estimated to raise up to Rs 5,352 crore from the issue which is open for subscribers from October 28 till November 1.

Meanwhile, the company's existing promoters and shareholders including Sanjay Nayar, TPG, Lighthouse, Sunil Munjal, and others are likely to offload their shares in the IPO. Apart from that, various promoters including CEO Falguni Nayar owns above 50% shares in the company.

Strength of Nykaa IPO

Being one of the largest beauty care online platforms in India, Nykaa has become the fastest-growing fashion platform based on its gross merchandise value growth. Its unique business model has helped the brand to grow as one of the most leading and profitable e-commerce websites in the country. Apart from that, its unique model has also ensured availability, authentication, and efficient service to the customers further indicating its strength in the market and for sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the company has witnessed a growth in its revenue by 38.12% despite the covid situation. Also, he has posted a net profit of Rs 61.96 crore in the financial year 2021 and is further looking to increase the company valuation.

Important Dates of Nykaa IPO

Nykaa IPO IPO date: The public issue will be open from October 28 to November 1.

Nykaa IPO Price band: The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125.

Nykaa Share allotment and refund date: The allotment of shares will be finalised on November 8 and refunds will be initiated on November 9.

Nykaa IPO Listing date: The issue is likely to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 11.

All about Nykaa

Founded in 2012, the beauty and wellness product online marketplace Nykaa is owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures with Falguni Nayar as its founder and CEO.

The Mumbai-headquartered company sells beauty, wellness, and fashion products. It also has 76 offline stores. As of 2020, Nykaa retails more than 2,000 brands and 2 lakh products across its platforms.



Image: PTI/Facebook/@Nykaa