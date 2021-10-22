Nykaa IPO To Open On October 28: Check IPO Date, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

Joining the list of Indian startups entering bourses, Nykaa is all set to launch its initial public offering. Nykaa IPO will go live on Thursday, October 28 and will conclude on Monday, November 1. The price bank for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,085 - Rs 1,125. At the upper band, the company plans to raise Rs 5,351.92 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the IPO comprises Rs 630 crore worth fresh issue of shares and an OFS (Offer For Sale) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Those selling their shares in the OPS are promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders Lighthouse India Fund III Limited, TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services, Yogesh Agencies & Investments and some individual shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are -- promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders -- TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, and some individual shareholders.

Nykaa IPO details: All you need to know

Nykaa IPO IPO date: The public issue will be open from October 28 to November 1.

Nykaa IPO Price band: The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125.

Nykaa IPO lot size: An interested retail investor can bid for a minimum of 12 shares and a maximum of 14 lots.

Nykaa Share allotment and refund date: The allotment of shares will be finalised on November 8 and refunds will be initiated on November 9.

Nykaa IPO Listing date: The issue is likely to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 11.

The company said that it will use the generated funds for expansion purposes such as setting up new retail stores and instituting new warehouses. It also plans to settle some of its debts. It will also strengthen its 13 owned brands such as Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics and Kay Beauty.

About Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns Nykaa, is an e-commerce company. Founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, the Mumbai-headquartered company sells beauty, wellness and fashion products. It also has 76 offline stores. As of 2020, Nykaa retails more than 2,000 brands and 2 lakh products across its platforms.