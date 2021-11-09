Nykaa IPO Share Allotment Released; Here's How To Check Application Status

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
After ending its three-day stock offer on November 1, the share allotment of Nykaa IPO has been finalised and announced. The initial public offering (IPO) by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, Nykaa's parent business was subscribed more than 82 times on the last day of bidding after it launched its 5,352 initial public offering on October 28.
Investors can now check their Nykaa IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar that is Link Intime India Private Limited, or the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the allotted equity shares will be credited on November 10, 2021, and the company's shares are expected to be listed on NSE and BSE on November 11, 2021. The investors who were categorised as ineligible for purchasing the shares will receive the refund by November 9, 2021.
Founded by Falguni Nayak in 2012, Nykaa has become a widely known platform in the beauty and personal industry. It also has two other businesses including Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion which sells a variety of brands along with its own produced brand products.