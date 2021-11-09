Nykaa IPO Share Allotment Released; Here's How To Check Application Status

After ending its three-day stock offer on November 1, the share allotment of Nykaa IPO has been finalised and announced. The initial public offering (IPO) by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, Nykaa's parent business was subscribed more than 82 times on the last day of bidding after it launched its 5,352 initial public offering on October 28.

Investors can now check their Nykaa IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar that is Link Intime India Private Limited, or the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the allotted equity shares will be credited on November 10, 2021, and the company's shares are expected to be listed on NSE and BSE on November 11, 2021. The investors who were categorised as ineligible for purchasing the shares will receive the refund by November 9, 2021.

For investors who want to check the IPO share allotment status:

How to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status on the Link Intime India website?

Go to the official website of Link Intime India https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Click on the option which says FSN E-Commerce Ventures which will include the name of the company if the allotment has been finalized.

Next, enter the type of ids such as client ID, Pan ID, or application number.

Next, make a selection between the given options of non-ASBA and ASBA on the page.

Enter your details of the id as provided and enter the captcha.

Submit and view Nykaa allotment status

How to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status on the BSE website?

Go to the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Next, select the equity option and find FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited from the page.

Now, the investor needs to enter his PAN number and application number for logging in.

Complete the following security check and click on Search.

Past, the share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Nykaa IPO

Founded by Falguni Nayak in 2012, Nykaa has become a widely known platform in the beauty and personal industry. It also has two other businesses including Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion which sells a variety of brands along with its own produced brand products.

Image: Shutterstock