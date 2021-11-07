Initial Public Offering (IPO) of One97 Communications, which operates under the brand name of Paytm, will go live for subscription today. The price band has been set at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share, implicating a valuation of around Rs 1.48 lakh crore. It will be the biggest ever IPO in the country, if successful, after Coal India's Rs 15,200 crore.

The Rs 18,300 crore-offer will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 10. It comprises issues of fresh equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an OFS (Offer for Sale) by existing investors of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Under the OFS, One97 Communications Managing Director (MD) and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will sell shares worth up to Rs 402.65 crore while shareholder Antfin (Netherlands) will offload shares worth up to Rs 4,704.43 crore.

Paytm IPO: All you need to know

Paytm IPO IPO date: November 1 to November 3

Paytm IPO Price band: The price band has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share

Paytm IPO lot size: An interested retail investor can bid for a minimum of a single lot (Rs 12,900) and a maximum of 15 lots (Rs 1,93,500)

Paytm Share allotment and refund date: The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on November 15 and refunds will be initiated on November 16

Paytm IPO Listing date: The issue is likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on November 18.

According to Paytm, the generated funds will be used for various activities such as the "acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services". The technology giant will also invest in acquisitions and other corporate activities.

Recently, the digital payments and financial services firm raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor round saw the participation of CPPIB, Birla MF, Blackrock, GIC and other blue-chip funds leading to 10 times oversubscription of the shares. The maximum was invested by Blackrock (Rs 1,045 crore), followed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (Rs 938 crore) and GIC (Rs 533 crore). With this, Paytm has also secured 45% of its Rs 18,300 crore IPO.