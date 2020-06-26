Pepsi Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide 25 Lakh Meals To Workers In Distress

Notable beverage brand Pepsi on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative in association with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and food delivery service Swiggy to provide 25 lakh meals to workers of the restaurant community who are in distress amid the pandemic. Under the initiative, any consumer that orders a soft drink along with their meal through Swiggy between June 25 and July 19, Pepsi will contribute a part of the proceeds to the NRAI COVID-19 Relief Corps.

“The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling,” ANI quoted PepsiCo India spokesperson. The fund will be used to provide dry ration to restaurant workers who are suffering due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks from the restaurants listed on Swiggy which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices and packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi.

COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 outbreak which had forced the Indian government to impose a lockdown in an attempt to contain the virus spread resulted in several economic losses. The consequences ranged from companies incurring losses to massive layoffs. However, the government has already begun lifting lockdown restrictions even as cases continue to soar.

As per the Health Ministry, the total tally of COVID cases has reached 4,90,401 of which 1,89,463 are active while 2,85,636 people have recovered. 15,301 people have died thus far. The government has also extended the suspension of international flights till July 15 while passenger trains' operations have been restricted till August 12.

