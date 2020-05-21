Last Updated:

Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Sets Fare Limit On Domestic Flights; Cases Soar To 112359

India's COVID-19 count reached 1,12,359. Of these 45,299 have been cured & 3435 have died. The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

Coronavirus
23:05 IST, May 21st 2020
Pune's plasma therapy trial successful

The Plasma Therapy conducted on Covid19 patient at Sasoon Hospital Pune is successful : Health Minister Rajesh Tope

21:48 IST, May 21st 2020
Opposition's meet on Coronavirus
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will join the video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to ANI
  • Aam Aadmi Party will not take part in video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow: AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ANI
21:48 IST, May 21st 2020
Fresh cases

Maharashtra: 2345 new cases

  • Total positive cases for COVID-19 in Maharashtra is now 41642
  • Total death in Maharashtra — 1454
  • Total positive cases for COVID-19 in Mumbai is now 25500
  • Total death in Mumbai — 882
  • 2345 new cases for COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra today
  • 64 death reported today in Maharashtra.. 
  • Total 11726 discharged in Maharashtra until now.

Mumbai: 1382 new cases

  • Today New Case - 1382
  • Today Death - 41 ,
  • Total Mumbai - 25317,
  •  Total Death -882

Goa: 2 new cases

2 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today; taking the total number of positive cases to 52: Directorate of Health Services, Goa

Gujarat: 371 new cases

With 371 new cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally rises to 12,910; 24 more deaths take toll to 773: Health official

Madhya Pradesh: 248 new cases

248 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5981, of which 2843 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll stands at 270: Madhya Pradesh Health Department
Affected District 49

J&K: 59 new cases

  • 59 Coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.
  • Overall toll reaches 1449.
  • Death toll at 20.
  • 745 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • 684 coronavirus patients recovered so far.

UP: 341 new cases

UP tally zooms to 5515 with massive 341 new cases reported today. 138 patients discharged taking the total tally to 3204. Total deaths: 138, Active cases: 2173

Rajasthan: 212 new cases

212 COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 6227: Rajasthan Health Department

Assam: 4 new cases

4 persons reported #COVID19 positive from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre - 2 belong to West Karbi Anglong; 1 each from Darrang and Udalguri. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 203: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Telangana: 38 new cases

38 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1699: Telangana Health Department

Bengal: 94 new cases

  • Total cases 3197
  • New cases in 24 hours : 94
  • Total deaths : 187
  • Deaths in past 24 hours : 6
     
20:00 IST, May 21st 2020
Railway ticket counters to open
  • Piyush Goyal stated that the booking of train tickets will resume at over 1.7 lakh common service centres from Friday across the country. Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days, announcing that a protocol was being developed in this regard. Indian Railways is planning to resume operation of over 200 passenger trains from June 1. 
  • While addressing a virtual press brief, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that over 1,49,025 tickets had been booked in about two hours for the first set of 73 special passenger trains that were beginning their operation from June 1.
     
20:00 IST, May 21st 2020
Civil Aviation ministry briefing
  • Starting Monday - 25th May, we will restart the domestic civil aviation operations in calibrated manner
  • For operation from Metro to Metro cities 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is more than 33.33%. For operation from Metro to Non-metro cities& vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020: HS Puri
  • Flight routes have been classified into 7 - 1) Flight time less than 40 minutes, 2) 40 - 60 minutes, 3) 60 - 90 minutes, 4) 90 - 120 minutes, 5) 120 - 150 minutes, 6) 150 - 180 minutes, 7) 180 - 210 minutes. All routes within the country fall within these 7: Civil Aviation Min
  • We've set a minimum & a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi, Mumbai the minimum fare would be Rs 3500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This is operative for 3 months - till one minute to midnight on 24th August: Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri
  • 40% of seats have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band. For example, midpoint of Rs 3500 & Rs 10000 is Rs 6700. So 40% of the seats have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6700. This is how we're ensuring that fares don't go out of control: Civil Aviation Secy
     
20:00 IST, May 21st 2020
Fresh cases

Karnataka: 143 new cases

143 new covid19 cases have been reported in karnataka today .Out of 143 ,127 are those persons who have come from other states to karnataka .Till date , 1605 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 571 discharges and 41 deaths + death of positive case due to non covid cause.

Himachal Pradesh: Active cases at 79

The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 137 now, including 51 discharged patients & 3 deaths. The number of active cases is 79: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

Jharkhand: 3 new cases

3 new #COVID19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total count of positive cases to 293: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

Dharavi: 47 new cases

47 new positive cases for COVID-19 reported from Dharavi. Total cases in Dharavi is now 1425

Delhi: 571 new cases

571 #COVID19 positive cases, 375 recovered/discharged in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 11659, including 5567 recovered/discharged/migrated and 194 deaths: Government of Delhi

Uttarakhand: 10 new cases

Uttarakhand reports 10 new posiitve cases of #COVID19 today. Total number of positive cases rise to 132 including 77 active cases, 54 recovered and 1 death: State Health Department

Bihar: 96 new cases

96 more positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1872: Information and Public Relations Department, Govt. of Bihar
 

20:00 IST, May 21st 2020
Assam: Red, orange and green zone categorisation later
  • No district will be categorised as Red, Orange or Green unless and until there are 200 cases in the district 
  • Containment policy will seal a locality, when a case will be found. No activities will be allowed in containment zone. The surrounding locality will be earmarked as buffer zone and some activities will be allowed in the buffer zone.
  • Covid doubling rate in Assam at this phase is 6 days, with intially it was 27 days. The next doubling rate will be known when cases touch 300.
     
20:00 IST, May 21st 2020
India extends lockdown till May 31

India has extended its nationwide lockdown till May 31 - the fourth such extension since March 28 after Coronavirus cases touched 90,927 with 2872 fatalities. Prior to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, five states - Punjab, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had already extended their state lockdown as cases soared. Moreover, PM  Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth.

Stranded migrants issue

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown. Three notable accidents too have occurred killing 82 such on-foot travelling migrants.

Prohibitions & relaxation in Lockdown 4.0

Soon after the Centre's lockdown extension, MHA released guidelines stating all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in continment zones, but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew barring people's movement from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees. 

After the MHA's revised guidelines, most states have issued their own set of guidelines, easing up non-red zones, kickstarting economic activities. The Centre has asked states to not dilute its guidelines. While several states like Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand have relaxed restrictions considerably, several states like Maharashtra, Gujarat have maintained a strict lockdown, not easing red zones.

Centre's economic tranches & migrant travel

After PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar economic package' announcement, FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing.  She has also announced sectoral reforms in Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy and reformed MGNREGA, education and a new PSE policy. 

The Centre has also flagged Shramik trains across the nation to transport stranded migrants to their home states. As of Saturday, Railways has run over 1500 trains and transported over 16 lakh migrants back home and plans to run trains from every district. The Centre has also allowed states to ply buses to transport stranded migrants and also announced 15 special trains for other passengers wishing to travel back home. 
 

