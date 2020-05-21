Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Sets Fare Limit On Domestic Flights; Cases Soar To 112359

India has extended its nationwide lockdown till May 31 - the fourth such extension since March 28 after Coronavirus cases touched 90,927 with 2872 fatalities. Prior to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, five states - Punjab, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had already extended their state lockdown as cases soared. Moreover, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth.

Stranded migrants issue

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown. Three notable accidents too have occurred killing 82 such on-foot travelling migrants.

Prohibitions & relaxation in Lockdown 4.0

Soon after the Centre's lockdown extension, MHA released guidelines stating all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in continment zones, but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew barring people's movement from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees.

After the MHA's revised guidelines, most states have issued their own set of guidelines, easing up non-red zones, kickstarting economic activities. The Centre has asked states to not dilute its guidelines. While several states like Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand have relaxed restrictions considerably, several states like Maharashtra, Gujarat have maintained a strict lockdown, not easing red zones.

Centre's economic tranches & migrant travel

After PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar economic package' announcement, FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing. She has also announced sectoral reforms in Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy and reformed MGNREGA, education and a new PSE policy.

The Centre has also flagged Shramik trains across the nation to transport stranded migrants to their home states. As of Saturday, Railways has run over 1500 trains and transported over 16 lakh migrants back home and plans to run trains from every district. The Centre has also allowed states to ply buses to transport stranded migrants and also announced 15 special trains for other passengers wishing to travel back home.

