Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Sets Fare Limit On Domestic Flights; Cases Soar To 112359

The Plasma Therapy conducted on Covid19 patient at Sasoon Hospital Pune is successful : Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra: 2345 new cases
Mumbai: 1382 new cases
Goa: 2 new cases
2 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today; taking the total number of positive cases to 52: Directorate of Health Services, Goa
Gujarat: 371 new cases
With 371 new cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally rises to 12,910; 24 more deaths take toll to 773: Health official
Madhya Pradesh: 248 new cases
248 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5981, of which 2843 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll stands at 270: Madhya Pradesh Health Department
Affected District 49
J&K: 59 new cases
UP: 341 new cases
UP tally zooms to 5515 with massive 341 new cases reported today. 138 patients discharged taking the total tally to 3204. Total deaths: 138, Active cases: 2173
Rajasthan: 212 new cases
212 COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 6227: Rajasthan Health Department
Assam: 4 new cases
4 persons reported #COVID19 positive from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre - 2 belong to West Karbi Anglong; 1 each from Darrang and Udalguri. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 203: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Telangana: 38 new cases
38 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1699: Telangana Health Department
Bengal: 94 new cases
Karnataka: 143 new cases
143 new covid19 cases have been reported in karnataka today .Out of 143 ,127 are those persons who have come from other states to karnataka .Till date , 1605 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 571 discharges and 41 deaths + death of positive case due to non covid cause.
Himachal Pradesh: Active cases at 79
The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 137 now, including 51 discharged patients & 3 deaths. The number of active cases is 79: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
Jharkhand: 3 new cases
3 new #COVID19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total count of positive cases to 293: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
Dharavi: 47 new cases
47 new positive cases for COVID-19 reported from Dharavi. Total cases in Dharavi is now 1425
Delhi: 571 new cases
571 #COVID19 positive cases, 375 recovered/discharged in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 11659, including 5567 recovered/discharged/migrated and 194 deaths: Government of Delhi
Uttarakhand: 10 new cases
Uttarakhand reports 10 new posiitve cases of #COVID19 today. Total number of positive cases rise to 132 including 77 active cases, 54 recovered and 1 death: State Health Department
Bihar: 96 new cases
96 more positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1872: Information and Public Relations Department, Govt. of Bihar
India has extended its nationwide lockdown till May 31 - the fourth such extension since March 28 after Coronavirus cases touched 90,927 with 2872 fatalities. Prior to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, five states - Punjab, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had already extended their state lockdown as cases soared. Moreover, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth.
After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown. Three notable accidents too have occurred killing 82 such on-foot travelling migrants.
Soon after the Centre's lockdown extension, MHA released guidelines stating all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per state government's decision.
Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in continment zones, but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew barring people's movement from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees.
After the MHA's revised guidelines, most states have issued their own set of guidelines, easing up non-red zones, kickstarting economic activities. The Centre has asked states to not dilute its guidelines. While several states like Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand have relaxed restrictions considerably, several states like Maharashtra, Gujarat have maintained a strict lockdown, not easing red zones.
After PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar economic package' announcement, FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing. She has also announced sectoral reforms in Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy and reformed MGNREGA, education and a new PSE policy.
The Centre has also flagged Shramik trains across the nation to transport stranded migrants to their home states. As of Saturday, Railways has run over 1500 trains and transported over 16 lakh migrants back home and plans to run trains from every district. The Centre has also allowed states to ply buses to transport stranded migrants and also announced 15 special trains for other passengers wishing to travel back home.