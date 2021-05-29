Last Updated:

PETA India Now Has Message For Burger King India After Letter To Amul; Netizens Divided

PETA India now had a message for Burger King India after shooting off a letter to Amul on pushing vegan milk. Netizens, however, were divided.

Joel Kurian
PETA India has been working towards their mission for the protection of animals from ill-treatment and use in meat, dairy and other industries, while advocating veganisim. While the company has been sharing numerous posts and videos about cruelty against animals, now it has been addressing the companies involved in use of dairy and meat products. After shooting a letter to Amul, PETA India now urged Burger King India to come up with 'vegan whoppers.'

After Amul, PETA India’s message to Burger King India

On their much-active Twitter handle, PETA India wrote that a Burger King outlet in Germany was trying to go completely meat-free. Tagging Burger King India, the organisation suggested that the latter come up with a vegan Burger King outlet, or to at least start a vegan option of the fast food chain’s ‘whoppers’ category of burgers.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. While some backed Peta India for the idea, and one even promised to eat the vegan burgers, some claimed that vegan burgers were already a part of the menu. Others felt that it was not right to impose a particular food-eating habit and that people had their choice to consume any food that they wished to.

This is after PETA calling on Amul to push for vegan milk and other dairy-free alternative made headlines. The former even shot off a letter to the Managing Directorof the latter, highlighting ‘ways to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market.’

This was not the first time that PETA had written such a letter, as this was in follow-up to their letter sent on February 17 this year. Even when Amul had paid a tribute to vegan Joaquin Phoenix on his Oscar win last year, PETA had taken a dig at the Indian company.

