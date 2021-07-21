Rajasthan: Electric Vehicle Makers Bat For Govt's EV Policy, Say It Increases Awareness

Rajasthan domestic electric vehicle maker gave a thumbs up to the government's state-level Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. Rajasthan-based Revolt Motors welcomed the state-level EV subsidy policy that was rolled out last week with an expectation to increase awareness of the benefits of abandoning fuel-based vehicles in the future, the PTI reported. Following the footsteps of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Rajasthan has become the 16th state to embrace the EV policy. The policy will subsidise electric vehicle owners to boost adoption of electric vehicles in the state as a measure to keep a check on carbon-emitted pollution. The policy allows reimbursement of the SGST besides a one-time incentive based on battery capacity.

Revolt Motors is a RattanaIndia backed company operational in Rajasthan. According to the company statement, the Rajasthan EV Policy 2021 will allow customers of electric two-wheelers to enjoy incentives based on the battery capacity of the vehicle. With a battery capacity of 3.24KWh, the incentives for Revolt bikes work out to about Rs. 10,690 per bike. The incentives will also cover the state GST of roughly 2.5 percent of the vehicle cost, the statement added.

More affordable and accessible vehicles

The Rajasthan EV policy 2021 is said to make two-wheelers 'more affordable and accessible' to consumers in the state, Revolt Motors said. RattanaIndia Chairman, Anjali Rattan, while speaking about the initiative said that the country has carved out a plan to produce and sell over 50lakh e-vehicles over the next two years, and the incentives by the state government will certainly "expedite" reaching that goal. Moreover, under the FAME II incentives, the EV manufacturers are also entitled to receive government benefits as mentioned by the Center. Three big states have come out with EV incentive policies in the last one month alone and many states are working on releasing their incentive scheme, Rahul Sharma, MD of Revolt Motors said to PTI.

The Rajasthan EV Policy 2021

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas announced the state-run subsidy for owners of e-two wheelers to promote EV use in the state. According to the policy, all-electric scooters and motorcycles sold and registered in the state between 1 April, 2021 to 31 March 31, 2022, will be eligible for SGST reimbursement. The SGST amount paid to the buyer of the electric two-wheeler will be equal to the amount mentioned in the bill by the seller of the vehicle. The final amount will be transferred directly to buyers' accounts by the District Transport Officer. The "bold" policy is expected to attract the masses, especially youth towards EVs, said Sheetal Bhalerao, CEO of Vadodara-based WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd. The company owns EV named 'Joy e-bike.'

(Input: PTI)