RateGain IPO Share Allotment today: Here's How to check allotment status online

The RateGain IPO allotment date has arrived and those who bid to purchase shares from the public issue shall be checking their RateGain IPO allotment status today. The RateGain public issue is worth Rs. 1,335.74 crores. During the initial days of RateGain IPO bidding, which was conducted from December 7 to December 9, 2021, the public issue was subscribed over 17 times and the retail issue was subscribed over eight times by qualified institutional buyers and over 42 times by non-institutional buyers.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a SaaS company. While the IPO size was limited to 1.73 crore equity shares, the IPO witnessed bids for over 30 crore equity shares. The initial price band of equity stocks was kept at Rs. 405 - 425 for each share. Along with this, the company is looking to raise Rs. 1,336 crores, given that the prices touch the upper limit. The finalisation of share allotment will be done today, on December 14, 2021.

How to check the RateGain IPO allotment status?

Those who bid during the initial IPO release shall check their allotment status through the official BSE site. The link for the same is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Apart from the BSE site, the IPO allotment status can be checked at the official registrar's website as well, which is KFintech Private Limited. For checking the RateGain IPO allotment status on the KFintech website, the link is kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus. By heading over to either of the websites, an applicant can check their allotment status online.

RateGain IPO allotment status check KFintech steps open the link given above locate and select RateGain IPO enter the required details such as application number/ClientID/Pan number fill the captcha submit the application status checking request the system will reflect the RateGain IPO allotment status

RateGain IPO allotment status check BSE steps log in at the link mentioned above locate and select RateGain IPO enter the IPO application number enter the PAN details fill the required captcha submit the requires the system will show the allotment status



According to IPO Watch, the shares of RateGain Travel Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs. 45 on December 13, 2021, indicating a premium of 10%. The stock is expected to be listed on NSE and BSE on December 17, 2021. Those who will not be allotted shares will receive refunds by December 15, 2021. Those who are successful in getting the shares will be able to monitor them in the Demat account by December 16, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on the stock market.