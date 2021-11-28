Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Tariffs After Airtel & Vi: Check New Prices For Unlimited Plans

In a key development, Reliance Jio on Sunday informed that it was raising tariffs by 20%. The new tariff plans will come into effect starting December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels. This development comes after Bharati Airtel and Vodafone India have already increased tariffs. Jio, however, said that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs and the best quality service.

In a statement, Jio said, "In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with true digital life, Ji today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will be the biggest beneficiaries."

New Jio Plans (Current price, new price and validity)

JioPhone plan

3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS: Current price Rs 75, New Price Rs 91 (28 days)

Unlimited Plans

2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS: Current price Rs 129, New Price Rs 155 (28 days)

1GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 149, New Price Rs 179 (24 days)

1.5GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 199, New Price Rs 239 (28 days)

2GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 249, New Price Rs 299 (28 days)

1.5GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 399, New Price Rs 479 (56 days)

2GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 444, New Price Rs 533 (56 days)

6GB, unlimited voice, 1000 SMS: Current price Rs 329, New Price Rs 395 (84 days)

1.5GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 555, New Price Rs 666 (84 days)

2GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 599, New Price Rs 719 (84 days)

24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS: Current price Rs 1299, New Price Rs 1559 (336 days)

2GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day: Current price Rs 2399, New Price Rs 2879 (365 days)

The add-on data packs have also become costlier. 6GB of data which was Rs 51 will now cost 61. Similarly, 12Gb will cost Rs 121 instead of Rs 101. 50GB of data will come for Rs 301 instead of Rs 251.