Reliance Jio Offers 20% Cashback On Selected Plans Starting From Rs 299; Check Offers Here

After increasing its prepaid tariff rates, Reliance Jio is now offering a 20% cashback on three of its recharge plans. Users will be able to use the cashback across Relaince's chain of retail and online stores. The plans eligible for cashback are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 666 and Rs. 719. Previously, these plans were priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 555 and Rs. 599 respectively. The cashback will be credited back to the user's account within three days from the date of recharge.

The cashback that users will get is limited to Rs. 200 per day. Eligible stores where users can avail the cashback to get discounts on items include JioMart (sells daily use items such as grocery), Ajio (a Reliance-owned clothing platform), Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital (experiential electronics store) and Netmeds. Additionally, users can also avail their cashback while recharging their smartphones.

Reliance Jio cashback plans

Rs. 299: Originally priced at Rs. 249, the plan is valid for 28 days. It offers 2GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited calling and a total of 100 SMS daily. The plan is eligible for the 20% JioMart cashback and also offers access to Reliance's suite of applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity.

Rs. 666: Originally priced at Rs. 555, the plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited calling and a total of 100 SMS daily. The plan is eligible for the 20% JioMart cashback and also offers access to other Reliance apps mentioned above.

Rs. 719: The plan was originally priced at Rs. 599 and has a validity of 84 days. It offers 2GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. The recharge plan is eligible for the 20% JioMart cashback.

Reliance was recently reported to be working on a budget-oriented notebook or Chromebook device. Now, the company is reportedly working on a new tablet and television for the Indian consumer market. Drawing from the previous product launches, the tablet might be named Jio Tablet and the television could be called JioTV. If the reports are indeed true, it would mark Reliance's foray into other product categories apart from phones. Stay tuned for more updates on Reliance Jio and other business news.