Republic Bharat Shatters Viewership Records To Beat AajTak; Republic TV No 1 For 172 Weeks

In yet another sensational history-breaking development in the Indian TV news media space, Republic Media Network has maintained its dominance in the market with both Republic TV and Republic Bharat once again emerging as the number 1 channels in English and Hindi respectively.

Republic TV, which has been the most-watched English news channel in the country since the first week of its launch on May 6, 2017, has garnered a market share of 46.62%. Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has once again beaten Aaj Tak to remain the most-watched Hindi news channel in India consecutively for the second week by extending its market share to 16.40%.

Republic TV now 172 weeks Number 1

Amid Republic TV remaining the most-watched yet again, The Debate with Arnab Goswami has cemented its position as the most-watched Super Prime Time show on Indian Television. With a 75.8 percent market share, The Debate with Arnab is peerless. This is as per the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC | India | NCCS AB M 22+ | Weekdays)

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Market Share (%):

Republic TV: 46.62%

Times Now: 23.90%

CNN News18: 14.89%

India Today: 10.64%

NDTV 24x7: 3.41%

NewsX: 0.54%

Republic Bharat number one

Registering a historic feat consecutively for the second week, Republic Bharat has overcome all in its path to become the most-watched Hindi news channel in India yet again with a stunning market-share of 16.40%, as per the BARC ratings for Week 33' 2020 (August 15 to 21). The achievement becomes even more significant given that Republic Bharat which launched in February 2019 has surpassed channels that have been on the air for many years and sometimes decades longer.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for the week 33' 2020 shows that Republic Bharat has garnered 16.40% viewership among Hindi news channels, while the second competitor is Aaj Tak is at 14.26%. India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and News18 India are at 11.43%, 10.92%, 9.88 respectively. In the previous week's BARC ratings (Week 32'2020), Republic Bharat had garnered 14.38% of the market share, as opposed to Aaj Tak's 13.89%.

#BREAKING on #RepublicNumber1 | Historic record broken! Republic Bharat records highest-ever 16.5% viewership among Hindi news channels; stretches gap to the rest. Thank you, dearest viewers, for your unwavering faith https://t.co/n7eIL0EVXm — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2020

Market share (%):

Republic Bharat: 16.40%

Aaj Tak: 14.26%

India TV: 11.43%

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 10.92%

News18 India: 9.88%

The week's BARC data once again means that Republic Media Network is the number one news network in India.