Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status Online On Sept 21

The auto ancillary company, Sansera Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) allotment was closed on September 16 which was successfully opened on September 14. As per the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) data, the IPO received bids for Rs 1,282.98 crore with a total of 17244,328 equity shares. The price band for the IPO of Sansera Engineering has been fixed at Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share.

The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed the most with a subscription of 26.47 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) had subscribed to the issue around 1.37 times and the RIIs had subscribed to it around 3.15 times over the course of the IPO.

One of the main objections of the Sansera Engineering IPO is to improve its brand image and provide liquidation to shareholders based on the listing of the equity shares.

Steps to check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status through websites

Open the Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment status check i.e. Link Intime. Check this link- linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

You will land on the status page.

Select any one of the option options- PAN, Application No, and DP Client ID as per the availability of search information

Fill in the information as asked in the space provided.

Once done click on the search button to proceed.

IPO allotment status will be displayed.

Steps to check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Visit the IPO allotment search page of BSE. The direct BSE link- bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type by clicking on the “Equity” option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Sansera Engineering IPO from the dropdown list. It will be available on 21st September 2021.

Fill in the correct Application number.

Enter PAN number.

Tick the “I am not Robot” option.

Recheck the information entered and click on Search Button.

Finally, the Allotment status for the selected IPO will open.

About Sansera Engineering Limited

The Bengaluru-based company, Sansera Engineering is involved in the manufacturing of complex and critical precision engineering components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. It also had a wide range of precision forged and machine components within the automotive sector. The company further manufactures for several other sectors including aerospace, off-road, agriculture, engineering, etc.

(Image credit: PTI/PIXABAY)