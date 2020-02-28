The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SBI Opening Time, Closing Time And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

India Business

SBI opening time, closing & lunch timings to check. The bank is the largest public sector banks set up by the government of India. Read more to find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
sbi opening time

The State Bank of India Bank is one of the oldest national banks in India as it was established in 1955. SBI is amongst the topmost banks in the public sector. It is a multinational, public sector banking and financial institution. The bank is approximately 64 years old. The 236th ranked bank in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations of 2019, holds 23% of the market share in assets. The bank was formed by uniting several presidency banks like Bank of Bengal, Bank of Bombay and more. 

State Bank of India working hours

The SBI remains closed on all Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month. Apart from these days, the corporate offices remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM. The bank functions of first, third and fifth Saturday.

Working hours of SBI on weekdays

10 AM to 4 PM
Working hours on working Saturdays

10 AM to 4 PM

Also Read | Bank holiday in Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat on Basant Panchami 2020: All you need to know

What time does SBI open?

The State Bank of India opens at 10 AM every day on the weekdays. The bank only works on the first, third and fifth Saturday of the month. The bank follows the same opening time as the normal weekdays on a weekend. The bank does not work on even Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

SBI Opening time

 10 AM

What time does SBI close?

All SBI offices remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM. The bank closes at 4 PM as per the working time even on the working weekends. Customers can visit the bank anytime between its working hours and can expect a smooth service from the bank.

SBI Closing time

 4 PM

When do SBI employees take a lunch break?

The State Bank of India follows an official lunch schedule for its employees. The government employees start their lunch break around 1 to 2 PM every day at the same time together. The lunch timings may vary across the bank’s branches.

SBI Lunchtime

 1 to 2 PM

Also Read | HDFC Bank opening time, closing time, and lunchtime; here is a complete guide

What is SBI's NEFT Timing?

All the NEFT transactions of SBI branches take place in the half-hourly batches from 8 am to 7 pm on all days except on the given holidays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank functions as per guidelines.

SBI NEFT timings on weekdays

8 AM to 7 PM
SBI NEFT timings on working Saturdays

8 AM to 7 PM

What are the State Bank of India's RTGS Timings?

The RTGS timings for the governmental bank operate from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on Weekdays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank functions as per guidelines.

SBI RTGS Timings on weekdays

8 AM to 4:30 PM
SBI RTGS Timings on working Saturdays

8 AM to 4:30 PM

Also Read | Canara Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

State Bank of India Holiday List 2020

DATE DAY HOLIDAY OCCASIONS

January 26, 2020

 Sunday

Republic Day

March 10, 2020

 Tuesday

Holi

April 2, 2020

 Thursday

Ram Navami

April 10, 2020

 Friday

Good Friday

May 1, 2020

 Wednesday May Day

May 7, 2020

 Thursday Buddha Purnima

July 31, 2020

 Friday

Eid-ul-Fitr

August 11, 2020

 Tuesday

Janmashtami

August 15, 2020

 Saturday

Independence Day 

August 30, 2020

 Sunday

Muharram

October 2, 2020

 Friday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 26, 2020

 Monday

Dussehra /Vijaya Dashami

November 14, 2020

 Saturday

Diwali/Second Saturday

November 30, 2020

 Monday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

December 25, 2020

 Friday Christmas Day

Also Read | Axis Bank opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
CONG DELEGATION TO VISIT RIOT AREAS
'SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN' BO
NIRBHAYA: PAWAN FILES CURATIVE PLEA
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST