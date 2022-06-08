Last Updated:

Sensex Recovers After Falling By Almost 400 Pts Amid 2nd Repo Rate Hike By RBI In 2 Months

Reacting to the second repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in two months, BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points and NSE Nifty tumbled below 16,384.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
RBI

Image: RBI


Sensex fell by almost 400 points and Nifty tumbled to 16,384 after a second repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in two months. However, Sensex recovered with a jump of 200 points and Nifty over 16,450 as VIX eased by 4%.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate raising the key lending rate by 50 points to 4.90% to tackle the growing inflation. The Standing Deposit Facility, representing the lower band of the interest rate corridor, was previously raised to 4.65% from 4.15%.

Das also noted that the MPC is committed to decreasing the Consumer Price Inflation back to target and has even unanimously voted to focus on withdrawal of accommodation. It is to note here that MPC’s rate action came in line with the expectations of the market. 

READ | Fact Check: Mahatma Gandhi to be replaced on currency notes? RBI issues clarification

In the immediate impact of RBI policy, Sensex fell nearly 400 points and the ten-year bond yield became the highest since March 15, 2019. Eventually, the Nifty recovered as RBI retained Fiscal Year 2023 GDP. It is to note here that most bank stocks, following the announcements made by Das on Wednesday, most bank stocks trade were in the green. 

READ | Sensex extends sell-off to third day; RBI policy in focus

Realty stocks also gained on RBI’s decision including the top five gainers Oberoi Realty Ltd, DLF Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, and Godrej Properties Ltd.

Das: CPI inflation would remain above RBI’s 2-6% band

Noting that the inflationary pressures are becoming broad-based, RBI Governor said that the CPI inflation would remain above RBI’s 2-6% band for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. According to him, more monetary policy measures are essential in order to stem the expectations of the growing inflation, which continues to remain above its comfort level. 

READ | Rupee gains 9 paise to 77.69 against US dollar in early trade ahead of RBI policy outcome

Das said that the recent measures taken by the government including cuts in fuel excise duty have led to a significant plunge in household inflation expectations. It is pertinent to mention here that the CPI inflation had increased to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, which was significantly greater than MPC’s mandated range of 2-6%.

READ | Markets continue to fall for 4th day; RBI policy in focus

RBI also announced a steep increase in inflation projections with CPI inflation for the current financial year at 6.7%. Das said CPI inflation is seen at 7.5% in April-June, 7.4% in July-September, 6.2% in October-December and 5.8% in January-March.

READ | RBI hikes benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.9% to contain inflation

Image: RBI

Tags: RBI, ETMarkets Watch, Shaktikanta Das
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND