Image: PTI
In another instance of a technical glitch in the Spicejet aircraft fleet, a freighter plane heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday, July 5 after the pilots noticed that the weather radar was not working. This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction reported on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.
''On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,'' SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.
On the same day, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight carrying 150 passengers was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. On that very day, SpiceJet's Kandla-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.
On July 2, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft had to return to the Delhi Airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while crossing 5000ft mid-air. Just a week before that, on June 25, a SpiceJet flying from Patna to Guwahati was forced to return to the bay after the take-off as the fuselage door warning light was illuminated.
On June 19, two separate SpiceJet flights reported incidents of malfunction. While in the first incident, the flight caught fire after a bird hit; in the second incident, cabin pressure could not be built up as the flight gained altitude.
Amid multiple instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks, the shares of SpiceJet declined to 7% on Wednesday, hitting its 52-week low of Rs 35 on the BSE.
SpiceJet shares opened at Rs 37.10 apiece after falling 2.33% to close at Rs 37.65 on Tuesday, when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. In morning trade on Wednesday, shares of the airline were trading 2.66% down at Rs 36.65 apiece.