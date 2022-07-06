In another instance of a technical glitch in the Spicejet aircraft fleet, a freighter plane heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday, July 5 after the pilots noticed that the weather radar was not working. This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction reported on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

''On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,'' SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

On the same day, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight carrying 150 passengers was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. On that very day, SpiceJet's Kandla-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

On July 2, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft had to return to the Delhi Airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while crossing 5000ft mid-air. Just a week before that, on June 25, a SpiceJet flying from Patna to Guwahati was forced to return to the bay after the take-off as the fuselage door warning light was illuminated.

On June 19, two separate SpiceJet flights reported incidents of malfunction. While in the first incident, the flight caught fire after a bird hit; in the second incident, cabin pressure could not be built up as the flight gained altitude.

SpiceJet shares slide 7% amid multiple technical glitches

Amid multiple instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks, the shares of SpiceJet declined to 7% on Wednesday, hitting its 52-week low of Rs 35 on the BSE.

SpiceJet shares opened at Rs 37.10 apiece after falling 2.33% to close at Rs 37.65 on Tuesday, when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. In morning trade on Wednesday, shares of the airline were trading 2.66% down at Rs 36.65 apiece.

(With agency inputs)