Sunny Guglani Takes Charge As Head Of Airbus Helicopters For India And South Asia

Sunny Guglani is appointed as head of Airbus Helicopters for India and South Asia by the Global aerospace firm Airbus. In a statement, Airbus informed, Guglani assumed charge on Monday, August 16 and will be based in New Delhi. The 37-year old India's head will be responsible for growing Airbus' civil, parapublic, and defense helicopter business in the region, including aftermarket services.

Guglani's work profile

For the past seven years, Guglani has been working with the company. In the past, he has worked in the Airbus CEO's office and led the A380 marketing team based in Toulouse, France. He previously headed corporate communications for India and South Asia region before moving to Europe. Guglani holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Panjab University, India, and a Master's Degree in General Management and Finance from LUISS Guido Carli, Italy.

Airbus launches urban mobility copter

In July, Airbus's new 'CityAirbus', a 4-seater urban mobility copter, took off for the first time in public during a demonstration flight. The electric aircraft is part of Airbus's vision for "flying taxi" aircraft and is currently being developed by the manufacturer's helicopter division.

About Airbus helicopter

Airbus works to provide efficient helicopter solutions to its customers who serve, protect, save lives and safely carry passengers in demanding environments. Its helicopters are operational across more than 150 countries worldwide, performing nearly every type of vertical flight task imaginable. The company’s product line offers the full spectrum of rotary-wing aircraft solutions for civil, government, military, law enforcement, and parapublic uses.

Its civilian helicopters range from the light single-engine H125 to the 11-tonne twin-turbine H225 rotorcraft. Military versions are mission-proven in the most demanding front-line conditions and are trusted by more than 100 armed forces worldwide.

On Sunday, August 15, Airbus Helicopter celebrated World Helicopter Day and stated, "On World Helicopter Day, we celebrate our incredible customers flying more than 12,000 around the saving lives, protecting communities, & safely transporting goods & passengers. Thank you for everything you do for our industry!"

Quoting their helicopter service in rescue operations, the Airbus Helicopter said, "On the civil operator's side, Kenya shared with us a photo where they rescued a 180kg baby elephant in Kenya before flying it to a sanctuary for orphaned elephants in their #H125".

