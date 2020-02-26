Syndicate Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

The opening and closing times for Syndicate bank is set according to the working class and the common man’s convenience. The timings are not flexible beyond the given business hours. However, they cover major portions of the day, which makes it easily accessible for most hours. The bank's opening time and closing time can vary on half days and emergency days.

Syndicate Bank was founded by Sri Upendra Ananth Pai, Sri Vaman Kudva, and Dr TMA Pai. The roots of Syndicate Bank trace back to 1925, when three experts in business, engineering, and medicine respectively came together to form the ‘small man’s bank’ in Udupi, a coastal town in south Karnataka.

Originally, the bank was named as Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate Limited. However, the bank was renamed in 1954 as Syndicate Bank Limited. The primary aim of the three men was to provide financial assists and aids to the common men who suffered under the handloom crisis. Syndicate Bank was nationalised in 1969 by the RBI and the Banking Commission.

Since the start, Syndicate Bank's opening time has varied from since its establishment to current schedules. Here is a detailed guide on Syndicate Bank's opening time, closing time, its lunch break timings, NEFT timings, and RTGS timings.

What is the Syndicate Bank's opening time?

Syndicate Bank opens at 10 am on Monday to Friday.

Syndicate Bank opens at 10 am on working Saturdays.

Syndicate Bank's opening time might vary on half days (festivals and special holidays).

According to the bank’s official website, the Syndicate Bank opening time might vary according to branches.

Each city or town branch has its own administration and can choose the Syndicate Bank opening time of their own.

What is Syndicate Bank's lunch time?

Syndicate Bank lunch time varies from branch to branch.

The administration is free to make decisions for the said Syndicate Bank lunch time.

Syndicate Bank lunch time start around 1 pm post noon and can end by 2.30 pm in the afternoon.

Employees at Syndicate Bank take their lunch breaks on a rotational basis so the bank services are still on for business transactions.

What is Syndicate Bank's closing time?

Syndicate Bank closes by 4 pm on weekdays.

Syndicate Bank closes by 4 pm on working Saturdays too.

Syndicate Bank closing time will have no extensions as they are decided by the administration and not in the hands of the employees in Syndicate Bank.

Syndicate Bank closing time might vary during half-days and in cases of dire emergencies.

What are the Syndicate Bank NEFT timings?

Syndicate Bank NEFT timings are open till 6 pm on a weekday

Syndicate Bank NEFT timings are open till 3 pm on a working Saturday

Syndicate Bank NEFT timings will not be accepting requests on public holidays and on non-working Saturdays.

The banks will not entertain any NEFT transaction after Syndicate Bank NEFT timings are over.

What are the Syndicate Bank RTGS timings?

Syndicate Bank RTGS timings are processed between 8 am to 4.30 pm on a weekday

Syndicate Bank RTGS timings are processed between 8 am to 4.30 pm on working Saturday as well.

Syndicate Bank RTGS timings are allotted according to the guidelines provided by RBI.

Frequently asked questions regarding Syndicate Bank

How many branches of Syndicate Bank are in India?

Answer: As of February 26, 2019, Syndicate Bank has over 4000 branches in the country.

How many ATM machines of Syndicate Bank are available in India?

Answer: As of December 2019, there are over 4571 Automated Teller Machines of Syndicate Bank.

How many employees does Syndicate Bank have?

Answer: The Syndicate Bank has more than 34,000 employees across its branches in India

Where is the Syndicate Bank headquarters situated?

Answer: The Syndicate Bank is headquartered in Manipal, Karnataka.

Are there international branches of Syndicate Bank?

Answer: As of February 2020, there is a branch in London, UK. They have an international exchange branch in Mumbai and another one in Oman.

