Tata Motors Appoints Marc Llistosella As New CEO & MD, To Take Over Reigns From July

In a significant development, Tata Motors on Friday announced its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The company said it has appointment Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Llistosella will take over reigns from Guenter Butschek from July 1, 2021, after the latter expressed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Butschek has accepted the request of the board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO until June 30, 2021.

"I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India," Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors'' Indian business to even greater heights, he added. Speaking highly of the outgoing CEO, Chandrasekaran said, "I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last five years."

Llisotsella is an experienced automotive executive with a long track record in greenfield projects, turnaround management and leading organizations. Llistosella has been associated with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation as CEO and President between 2015-2018 where he worked on improving the profitability and sales potential of the business. Prior to Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation, he was associated with Daimler Trucks Asia as its head between 2008-2014. He launched BharatBenz in 2012 and made it a successful brand in a short period of time in Daimler.

Commenting on his appointment Llistosella said, "I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors".

(With PTI inputs)

