Ratan Tata Visits Pune To See Ailing Former Employee, Netizens Call Him 'great Human'

In a heartwarming gesture, business tycoon Ratan Tata recently visited an ailing former employee in Pune. His rather “secret” trip came into light after a photograph of him visiting his “old friends” at Friends Society was shared on LinkedIn by Yogesh Desai. “Sir Ratan Tata, (83 Years old ) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India visited the friend's society in Pune to meet his Ex-Employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years,” wrote Desai along with the picture.

Desai also revealed that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata group had travelled from Mumbai to Pune to meet a former employee who had been ill for the past two years. In the picture, the 83-year-old could be seen standing face to face with a man and a girl. “No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being a great human being,” he wrote lauding Tata for his amiable gesture.

'Humanity in him is infectious'

In the comments later, Desai also revealed that he himself was not the formal employee with whom the business tycoon had come to meet. "He came to meet his employee at my Friends housing complex," wrote Mr Desai. "I have not met him. I have nothing to do other than put it on social media," he added. However, the post quickly gained online traction with netizens flocking to shower accolades on Tata. "We Indians love him and are proud of him. He is our hero !!!," wrote a user. "I had a similar experience when I wrote to him on my reasons & desire to work with Tata Trust to serve the cause of Cancer patients. I wrote to him in my individual capacity & not as TATA group employee, which though I was. Nothing useful materialised, but the personalised reply that I received, will remain my most cherished treasure ever," shared another.

