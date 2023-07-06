TCS To Train 25,000 Engineers On Microsoft's Azure Open AI

The country's largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it plans to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

The company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise adoption offering for clients, making a bet on the rapidly growing artificial intelligence space.

"TCS is a member of Microsoft’s AI Council, has earned a Partner Designation in Data and AI, and has obtained Microsoft specialisations in AI and machine learning on Azure and analytics on Azure. TCS MBU now plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology," TCS said in a press release.

“Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done— it’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively,” said Siva Ganesan, head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS “With TCS Generative AI Enterprise Adoption, our joint customers can unlock new growth opportunities and embark on an exciting journey of innovation – guided by our AI expertise and in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Cloud,” he added.

The generative AI offering uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ contextual knowledge and its expertise in Azure Open AI service to help clients enhance customer experience, launch new business models, grow revenue, and enhance productivity.

“Using this framework, TCS and client teams will jointly ideate on AI-led solutions to their most pressing business problems, develop proofs of concept on Azure Open AI, create solution roadmaps, gather stakeholder feedback, train the models, build sufficiently strong guardrails and deploy the solutions,” TCS said.

TCS shares traded 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 3,310, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.3 per cent.