Tea Production Declines 4% In August 2023 As Adverse Weather Hits Northern India

Tea production in August plunged approximately 4 per cent to 177.95 million kilogrammes, compared to the output in the same month last year, which stood at 185.48 million kilogrammes.

The production in northern India, primarily comprising Assam and West Bengal, decreased to 158.04 million kilogrammes in the current month from the 170.97 million kilogrammes produced in August 2022, according to the data from Tea Board. In Assam, tea production declined to 99.78 million kilogrammes in August, against 109.81 million kilogrammes in the same month last year. Similarly, West Bengal's production fell to 53.65 million kilogrammes in August 2023, from 56.19 million kilogrammes in the corresponding month in 2022.

Tea industry insiders attribute the decline in northern India's production to adverse weather conditions and pest attacks. However, there was an increase in tea production in South India, which came in at 19.91 million kilogrammes in August, as compared to 14.51 million kilogrammes during the same period last year.

(With PTI Inputs)