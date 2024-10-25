Published 07:17 IST, October 25th 2024
Cyclone Dana Landfall LIVE: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Lash Odisha, Cause Destruction
The severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ continued making landfall along the Odisha coast as of Friday morning, with its impact expected to persist through the day.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cyclone Dana: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Lash Parts Of Odisha Amid Landfall Process | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:13 IST, October 25th 2024