Tech Mahindra Bags INR 500 Crore Smart City Project From Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corp

Leading IT Company Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday, December 12 announced that the digital transformation provider has bagged a smart city project worth Rs 500 Crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune. Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling the technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout

Budgeted under the Prime Minister's Smart Cities mission, the project will be executed in a period of one-year implementation and followed by the operations and maintenance for 5 years.

As part of its largest Smart City project, Tech Mahindra will provide a robust, reliable, and sustainable ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including City Network, Smart Water, Smart Sewerage, Smart Traffic, Smart Parking, Smart Environment, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) Surveillance, Integrated Control, and Command Center, Data Center, and Disaster Recovery center etc.

READ | PCI Sends Coaches For Road To Tokyo 2020 Sport Technical Courses

Tech Mahindra would also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts, and information processing to support the city's administration.

"As part of our citizen and civil-welfare service mandate, we are committed to offering improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering seamless smart city experience. Through this engagement with Tech Mahindra consortium, we aim to fulfill our vision of transforming Pimpri Chinchwad with the use of cutting edge technologies," said Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC.

Tech Mahindra also has smart city projects planned in Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik, and Jaipur in its portfolio.

READ | Walmart And Flipkart Jointly Invest In Agri-tech Startup Ninjacart; Here's What It Does

Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs said, “Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. It extends our vision of supporting the government's Smart Cities agenda to strengthen nation-building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust $ 5 Trillion Indian economy."

Located in Pune, Maharashtra, Pimpri Chinchwad is one of the best-developed industrial belts of the state. The thriving industrial belt comprises of over 6,000 units in the large, medium and small sectors, mainly from the engineering and automobile industries. As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to cater to the customer's evolving and dynamic needs.

READ | ADB To Assist The Private Sector To Enhance Corporate Governance

(With inputs from ANI)