Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout

General News

The video was first shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation following which Anand Mahindra tweeted the video along with a motivational caption.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday tweeted a video of a 72-year-old woman performing an intensive gym routine. The video is going viral on social media and Anand Mahindra left no opportunity to motivate his followers by sharing it. The video was first shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation following which Anand Mahindra tweeted the video along with a motivational caption. Mahindra started his caption by asking Manoj the need of sharing the video in the morning as it was causing embarrassment to the 64-year-old businessman. However, he insisted that this is the kind of motivation we all need to stop making excuses about our exercise routines. 

Read: Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

After Anand Mahindra shared the video the netizens were also inspired by the dedication and hard work the 72-year-old woman was putting in her routines. The video is of one Lauren Bruzzone who is a retired teacher and has trained every day for the last 10 years. Lauren credits her fitness and her flexible body to yoga. 

Read: Anand Mahindra Hails Brave Firefighter Who Rescued 11 People Stuck In Delhi Building

Read:  Anand Mahindra's Kabaddi Video Sums Up 'what Just Happened In Maharashtra'

Mahindra is known for sharing motivational videos on Twitter. The chairman of Mahindra Group recently shared a video where a group of boys can be seen playing kabaddi and in the match one of the boys performed an unbelievable stunt which left everyone on the internet inspired. In October 2019, Anand Mahindra offered a car to a man who took his mother on a pilgrimage while she sitting pillion on his scooter. 

Read: M&M Toy Tractor For Budding Agriculturists Out, Anand Mahindra To Buy
 

