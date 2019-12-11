Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday tweeted a video of a 72-year-old woman performing an intensive gym routine. The video is going viral on social media and Anand Mahindra left no opportunity to motivate his followers by sharing it. The video was first shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation following which Anand Mahindra tweeted the video along with a motivational caption. Mahindra started his caption by asking Manoj the need of sharing the video in the morning as it was causing embarrassment to the 64-year-old businessman. However, he insisted that this is the kind of motivation we all need to stop making excuses about our exercise routines.

Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It's made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines...☹️ https://t.co/9aQkWJp4lj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 11, 2019

After Anand Mahindra shared the video the netizens were also inspired by the dedication and hard work the 72-year-old woman was putting in her routines. The video is of one Lauren Bruzzone who is a retired teacher and has trained every day for the last 10 years. Lauren credits her fitness and her flexible body to yoga.

And above all this video taught us a lesson that first be strong from inside, be mentally strong so that we can tackle our problems. We shouldn't run away from our problems and weaknesses. — Bedabrat Deka (@BedabratDeka4) December 11, 2019

After watching that VDO, I asked myself "That lady at 90 is caring her health, and do I care my health for myself ? ". Answer is big NO.

Inspiring VDO, thank you sir for posting it and opened eyes are of many lazy guys . — ashishbmt (@ashishbmt) December 11, 2019

Mahindra is known for sharing motivational videos on Twitter. The chairman of Mahindra Group recently shared a video where a group of boys can be seen playing kabaddi and in the match one of the boys performed an unbelievable stunt which left everyone on the internet inspired. In October 2019, Anand Mahindra offered a car to a man who took his mother on a pilgrimage while she sitting pillion on his scooter.

