Tejasvi Surya Hails PM Modi's Startup Campaign;'Bengaluru Home To 40% Of India's Unicorns'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as National Startup Day, BJP MP and the party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said that India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world housing 82 unicorns. PM Modi congratulated all the startups led by the youth of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said, "India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world housing 82 unicorns. PM Shri @narendramodi will usher in the golden era of Indian startups in the coming days & make India the global hub for startups."

"In 2021, despite the pandemic, Bengaluru topped India's startup funding across sectors. From FinTech to DeepTech, it has become synonymous with innovation & investments. Proud to represent a city that is so culturally rooted & technologically advanced," he added.

National Startup Day 2022: 'Startups are going to be backbone of India'

During his interaction with over 150 startups across different sectors, the Prime Minister announced, “I congratulate all the start-ups, all the youth, who are raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups. For this culture of start-ups to reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as National Start-up Day."

In his address, PM Modi stated that in at least 625 districts across India, there's at least one start-up. And nearly half of the country's startups are in Tier-II or Tier-III cities which is an indication that people of all classes are believing in converting their creative ideas into profitable businesses. The Prime Minister further informed that the golden period of startups is beginning in India as 42 unicorns were created in the country in 2021.

The Prime Minister said, “The campaign that is going on in India regarding innovation has the effect that India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index has also improved a lot. In 2015, India was at number 81 in this ranking. Now India is at number 46 in the Innovation Index."

Stating that the Centre is making impactful changes in policies concerning startups, PM Modi said, ''for the Indian startup ecosystem, the year 2022 has brought new horizons. Startups will play a huge role when India will mark 100 years of independence.''

“Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of India," PM added.

Referring to rural areas as a booming sector of the country, PM Modi said, “I urge startups to work towards building rural India. It will not only come with challenges but also huge potential."

