Top Teleshopping Network Naaptol Picks EbixCash For Managing Its Customer Care Operations

In a key development, EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, which is a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, on Thursday announced that India’s leading teleshopping and one-stop online shop for all lifestyle - Naaptol, has selected EbixCash’s BPO Division – EbixCash Global Services as its Customer Care Operations partner for the East Region.

In August 2020, Naaptol partnered with EbixCash to initially target the Telugu and Kannada marketplace. The success of that partnership resulted in Naaptol recently selecting EbixCash to manage its customer care operations for the Eastern region of India also. Naaptol’s Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Kaul said “Naaptol epitomizes accessible and affordable luxury for all. Our partnership with EbixCash strives to provide our customers a world-class experience, targeted at the Naaptol motto of ensuring that our customers simplify their lives, be healthy, be happy, live well, and above all enjoy their lives. We are delighted to see the progress that we have made together in the Operations of the Call center and to see the intent, enthusiasm, and dedication of EbixCash team members.”.

Robin Raina, Chairman, President & CEO Ebix Inc, said, “This is a highly prestigious win for EbixCash, to have been selected by the largest and undisputed No. 1 leading home shopping company of India. We are committed to providing world-class service to Naaptol and are excited about the expansion of the relationship. We look forward to strengthening this relationship further in times to come and helping Naaptol in its growth endeavors.”

About Naaptol

Naaptol is a free-to-air television and online network that has emerged as the No.1 home shopping company of India while specializing in televised home shopping. The deal involves EbixCash deploying a number of centers across multiple cities to optimize and manage Naaptol’s Customer Care Operations. Naaptol today serves 24,000 zip codes in India, the highest among all eCommerce players, providing it a countrywide reach. The brand prides itself on high quality, state-of-the-art, affordable, innovative consumer goods, and lifestyle products. From home decor to apparels to toys to kitchen appliances, the brand encapsulates fashion, luxury, comfort, and style to its product portfolio combining innovation, affordability, and modernity.

About EbixCash

EbixCash is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid and gift cards, utility payments, and software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges, and insurance in India and other markets. EbixCash’s "Phygital” strategy combines over 320,000 physical distribution outlets in India and ASEAN countries with an Omni-channel online digital platform. EbixCash ’s Forex operations have a leadership position in India with operations in 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19).

EbixCash’s inward remittance business is the clear market leader in India, processing approximately $5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19). Through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, EbixCash is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 200,000 agents, 25 branches, and over 9,800 corporate clients, processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year (pre-COVID-19). With 150+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries.

In the Insurance sector, Ebix develops and deploys a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration, and risk compliance services, around the world. The Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange subsidiary is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid/gift cards, utility payments, software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges, and insurance in India and other markets. Ebix and its subsidiaries employ thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support, and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents.

(Credit-Robinraina-facebook/shopatnaaptol/ebixcash_wm/Twitter)