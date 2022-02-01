Union Budget 2022: What Is PM Gati Shakti Plan? Goals Of Key Digital Platform Explained

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament and announced that under the PM Gati Shakti master plan, 100 cargo terminals will be developed during the next three years.

Presenting the Budget for the fourth time in a row, the Finance Minister said, "100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals for multimodal logistic facilities will be developed during the next three years".

What is PM Gati Shakti Master Plan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity in October 2021. This is a digital platform that aims to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

It is learned that integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another will be offered by this multi-modal connectivity. Also, last-mile connectivity of infrastructure will be facilitated to reduce travel time for people.

Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, "One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced".

PM Gati Shakti based on six pillars

Comprehensiveness: All the existing and planned initiatives of various Ministries and Departments will be included with one centralized portal. Departments can have visibility of each other's activities by providing critical data while planning & executing projects in a comprehensive manner.

Prioritization: Different Departments will have the opportunity to prioritize their respective projects via cross-sectoral interactions.

Optimization: Under this plan, different ministries will be assisted in planning for projects after the identification of critical gaps. In view of the transportation of the goods from one place to another, the plan will assist in picking the most optimum route based on time and cost.

Synchronization: Individual Ministries and Departments often work in silos and therefore a lack of coordination is observed in terms of planning and implementation of the project that often results in delays. While with this plan in hand, the coordination of work between them is ensured by synchronizing the activities of each department, as well as of different layers of governance in a holistic manner.

Analytical: With GIS-based spatial planning and analytical tools having 200+ layers, the plan will provide the entire data in one place, enabling better visibility to the executing agency.

Dynamic: Through the GIS platform, all Ministries and Departments will be able to visualize, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects. It is learned that the satellite imagery will provide updates concerning on-ground progress periodically and the progress of the projects on a regular basis on the portal.

(Image: PTI/ANI)