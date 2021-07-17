UP Energy Minister Credits PM Modi, CM Yogi's BJP Govt For Record Breaking Power Supply

The Uttar Pradesh Energy department on intervening the night of 16 and 17 July set a record for the highest ever power supply in the state which surmounted to a massive 25032 MW. Energy Minister Pt. Shrikant Sharma bestowed the credit of this achievement to the flourishing implementations of the PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. He also heaped praise on the employees of the Energy Department for their hard work.

A closer look into the power situation in UP

The Energy Minister asserted that 54% more electricity was being provided in rural areas after the formation of the BJP government in the state. He maintained that due to the increase in maximum supply, power is being provided to the feeder for 18 hours in rural areas, 21 and a half hours in tehsil, 24 hours in district, 20 hours in Bundelkhand and 24 hours to industries.

In the previous month, 24000 MW or more electricity was being supplied in the state pertinent to the demand. The Energy Minister suggested the managing directors and directors of discoms to provide an uninterrupted power supply to all. He further announced that the availability of electricity in the state was sufficient. The supply of 24926 MW was ensured earlier this month.

implementations to smoothen the functioning of UP's power generation

The Energy Minister observed that the demand for 9 thousand MW power had increased in the state over the last three and a half years and claimed that the increase in demand shows that the state is on the path of progress. He informed that the maximum supply of 23867 MW was done on 17 & 18 July 2020. Till 2016-17, the maximum demand was only about 16000 MW in the state.

Focusing on the transmission capacity of the state, Energy Minister Shrikanth Sharma believed that the figures of the state's energy demand had increased from 16,348 MW in 2016-17 to 9000 MW now to 26,000 MW. He noted that the demand would further increase to 28000 MW by the end of the financial year and that it would reach 32,400 MW by the end of 2025.

The import capacity of transmission has also increased from 7800 MW in 2016-17 to 6800 MW now to 14,600 MW. It was informed that the government has constructed 119 transmission substations of 12, 400 kVA of 765 kV, 72 of 220 kV and 132 kV at a cost of Rs. 12,111.75 crore. Due to which the system of power supply has become much better today. 45 thousand 85 circuit km transmission line has also been built since the formation of the government.

He reasoned by stating that as of today's date, the total power generation capacity of all the modes in the state stood at 26,937 MW, which is about 4000 MW more than the capacity of four years ago. This would increase to 8262 MW by 2024. By the year 2022, the State Thermal Power Stations of the Department of Energy will increase the production of 7,260 MW to 12734 MW and 34,500 MW will be available.

Image Credits - ANI