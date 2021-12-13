Vodafone Idea partners with Hungama Music, will offer free music streaming for six months

The Indian telecommunication company Vi has partnered with the music streaming platform Hungama Music to launch a dedicated streaming service. From now, both prepaid and postpaid customers of Vi will be able to stream music through the telecom's mobile application. Additionally, the customers of Vi will get six months of free Hungama Premium membership. Keep reading to know more about the latest partnership of Hungama with a company formerly called Vodafone Idea.

The founder of Hungama Digital Media, Neeraj Roy says upon the partnership with Vodafone Idea "We are excited to be a part of Vi's 250+ million-strong customers' musical journey. Our association with Vi has seen us introduce a first-of-its-kind Pay Per View service model in India's exploding Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) market, earlier this year." In another public statement, CMO at Vodafone Idea Avneesh Khosla says "Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language."

What does the Hungama and Vi partnership have for subscribers?

The free Hungama Premium subscriptions contain ad-free music in as many as 20 languages across multiple genres from Hungama's library of songs. Further, Vi subscribers will be able to download unlimited songs from Hungama's playlists, music videos and podcasts. Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers will also be able to attend up to 52 live digital concerts. Previously, the telecommunication company announced about integrating a music streaming service into its service a couple of months ago.

Other Indian telecom service providers such as Jio and Airtel already have a dedicated music streaming platform integrated into their services. While Airtel has Wynk Music, Reliance Jio has JioSaavn. Both the music streaming applications have a large music library, which allows users to access playlists and download music for listening offline. The Hungama integration is being done in the Vi app for Vi music streaming service.

After Airtel tested its 700MHz frequency band for the propagation of 5G communication waves, Vodafone Idea conducted 5G trials in the cities of Gandhinagar and Pune. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 26GHz and the 3.5GHz spectrum to Vodafone Idea for demonstrating the use cases and conducting trials of the 5G network.