Want Residency Beyond Borders? These Countries Offering Golden Visas In 2023

Golden visa programmes have witnessed a surge in popularity, allowing wealthy individuals from India to obtain residence permits and citizenship in various countries. Experts strongly advise considering investments in real estate in different countries to obtain a golden visa, as it can lead to enhanced wealth and lifestyle prospects.

"These programmes offer a gateway to new markets and a plethora of business, career, educational, healthcare, tax, and lifestyle benefits on a global scale for both present and future generations," Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL told Republic.

"A Golden Visa is an immigration programme that allows investors and their families to secure legal residency in a foreign country, often leading to the possibility of citizenship after fulfilling certain requirements. Many countries are now offering these attractive programmes, attracting Indian investors who wish to explore opportunities beyond their homeland," Singhal explained.

"Golden Visa programmes present unprecedented opportunities for Indian investors and their families to diversify their assets, expand their horizons, and secure their financial future in a volatile world. As these programmes continue to gain popularity, the dream of global mobility becomes an attainable reality for those with the means to invest," said Ravi Singh, VP and research head, Share India.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Golden visas are empowering Indians to embrace global residency | Image credit: Pexels

The UAE boasts two residency programmes under its Dubai Golden Visa plan, offering durations of five and ten years. To qualify for the five-year residency, a minimum investment of 5 million dirham in UAE property is required, while the ten-year programmes necessitates a minimum investment of 10 million dirham in public investments or exceptional skills.

United Kingdom (UK)

The UK's Tier-1 Investor visa is a sought-after option for Indian investors with at least £2,000,000 to invest in the country. The visa is designed to attract high net-worth individuals, offering a potential fast-track route to UK migration. After meeting specific criteria, applicants can apply for British citizenship.

Singapore

Singapore offers a Golden Visa to investors willing to invest at least SGD 2.5 million in their new or existing businesses, approved funds, or single-family offices in the nation. Applicants with previous business experience and audited financial accounts can gain permanent resident status, with the opportunity to apply for citizenship after two years of permanent residency, but dual citizenship is not permitted.

Switzerland

Unlike other countries, Switzerland's Golden Visa programmes does not require investment in real estate or bonds. Instead, applicants need to prove they pay annual taxes between CHF 150,000 and CHF 1 million. For those seeking Swiss citizenship, a minimum ten-year residency is necessary.

Canada

Golden visas are empowering Indians to embrace global residency | Image credit: Unsplash

Canada offers multiple investment programmes for Golden Visas, with the Quebec Immigrant Investor programmes (QIIP) being the most popular. The programme requires a bond contribution of at least CAD 1.2 million, and after three years, applicants become eligible for Canadian citizenship. For most investment programmes, a minimum residency of 183 days over three years is required.

Spain

Spain's Golden Visa programme allows investors to gain family residency with an investment of €500,000 in real estate. The Spanish investor visa can be renewed every two years, leading to permanent residency after five years and citizenship after ten years.

Portugal

Portugal's Golden Visa programme stands out as the most popular in Europe, attracting investors with its flexibility and benefits. By investing €500,000 in real estate (lowered to €400,000 in low-density areas), applicants can become Portuguese residents. After five years, they can apply for permanent residency or citizenship, with many choosing the latter to access the EU and Schengen Area.

Greece

Golden visas are empowering Indians to embrace global residency | Image credit: Pexels

The Greece Golden Visa, a permanent residence through investment plan, has gained popularity among high-net-worth Indians. The minimum investment amount for the Greece Golden Visa is €250,000 in real estate, and the processing time for a residency visa is around 3-5 months for Indians.

Malta

Malta offers both a residency-by-investment programme and a citizenship-by-investment programme under its Golden Visa scheme. The options vary depending on financial capacity and interest, with applicants required to be at least 18 years old and meet specific income and property investment criteria.

Cyprus, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Dominica

Other countries extending Golden Visa options to Indians include Cyprus, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Dominica. Each country has its unique investment requirements and minimum stay criteria for obtaining residency or citizenship.