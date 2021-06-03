'We Care': Reliance Launches Family Support & Welfare Scheme For COVID-affected Employees

In a bid to help the families of the employees who lost their lives to COVID-19, Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday announced the Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme. As part of the aforementioned scheme, which goes with the tagline 'We Care', the Indian multinational conglomerate promised to provide the families of the deceased employees the last drawn salary for a stipulated period of 5 years, along with education fees for children and hospitalization charges for spouse and parents.

Reliance Industries Limited launches Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme

In a notification released earlier in the day, Reliance Industries Limited talked about the 'the irreparable loss' of the employees, which they bore as 'One Reliance Family'. "While nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one, we remain committed to helping each member of their family cope through this difficult period with faith and fortitude," the Indian multinational conglomerate said and went on to announce the Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme.

As part of the Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme, following are the benefits promised by Reliance Industries Limited:-

Reliance will continue to provide the last drawn monthly salary to the nominee for 5 years Reliance will provide 100 percent payment of tuition fee, hotel accommodation, and book fee up to bachelors' degree at any institute in India, for all children. Reliance will bear 100% payment of premium for Hospitalization coverage for spouse, parents, and children (till bachelor's degree of children)

Further, the company promised some relaxation to employees who have been affected by COVID-19. "All colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally or within their families can avail the special COVID-leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally," the company wrote in the notification and further added, "This leave policy is extended to ensure that our colleagues only focus on recovering fully or caring for their family members.

'Reliance stands with each one of you'

Concluding the notification, the Indian multinational conglomerate promised its employees that they won't be alone in this tough time and will have its support. "We have come together thus far precisely on the strength of our solidarity as One Team and with the Ownership Mindset that we will keep fighting this adversity until we win," it said while urging the employees to not give on 'that fighting spirit' in hope of better days ahead.

(Credit-PTI/@MukeshAmbai/Twitter)