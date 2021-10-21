Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Becomes A Board Member In Ed-tech Startup Unacademy

Zomato Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday, October 21, took up the position as a board member at Unacademy, an ed-tech startup.

The announcement was made by Unacademy founder, Gaurav Munjal, who took to Twitter to announce Goyal’s promotion from an investor to a board member. On Twitter, Munjal wrote, "From our first meeting in 2016 to our latest one last week, Deepinder Goyal has always proven to be a great supporter and mentor for Unacademy and for me personally as well. I’m stoked to share that he will be joining the Unacademy Board. Welcome @deepigoyal, let’s crack it!"

Zomato CEO joined Unacademy as an investor in 2016 and has proven to be really supportive to the functioning and the development of Unacademy, Munjal remarked.

Responding to Gaurav Munjal’s tweet, Goyal thanked Munjal for the ‘privilege’. He further said that Unacademy is one of the best product companies developing in India. He tweeted, "Thank you for the privilege, @gauravmunjal. I think Unacademy is one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from you and the team.”

Deepinder Goyal was also added as a board member of another startup, Magicpin, a few months ago. After Magicpin, Unacademy is the second company where Goyal will be serving as an independent board member.

Unacademy funding by Temasek

Two months ago, Unacademy raised $440 million from Singapore's Temasek Holdings along with Tiger Global Management, Softbank Vision Fund, and General Atlantic. The funding has now increased the valuation of the ed-tech firm, taking it to $3.4 billion, which was $2 billion towards the end of last year.

Along with others, South Korea's Mirae Asset, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, and Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal participated in the funding round.



