Zomato IPO Allotment Status: How To Check IPO Allotment Online On 'Link Intime' & BSE?

The Zomato IPO which opened last week generated Rs 2.13 lakh crore, the third-highest in the history of the Indian capital market.

Zomato IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering (IPO) share allocation of Zomato is likely to be finalised on Thursday, July 22. The public issue of the food delivery startup saw a superior response from investors. The lucrative Rs 2.13 lakh crore worth of bids were put on Zomato's IPO, which was oversubscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16. Qualified institutional buyers bid 51.79 times while retail investors bid 7.45 times.

Investors who have applied for Zomato IPO can check the status of their share allocation on the Bombay Stock Exchange's official portal- Bseindia.com. 

How to check the Zomato IPO allotment status online?

  • Visit the BSE's official website- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx (Direct link- Click Here)
  • On the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity
  • In the issue name, select 'Zomato Limited'
  • Enter your application number and PAN no
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit
  • The details of your application will appear on the screen.
  • You can also check allotment details of the Zomato IPO on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website.

Steps to check the Zomato IPO allotment status on 'Link Intime' website

  • Visit On Link Intime's official website- www.https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html (Direct link- Click Here)
  • Select 'Zomato Limited' from the drop-down list menu.
  • Enter your application no or PAN no or DP Client ID
  • Click on 'Submit'.

The food delivery startup IPO comprises Rs 9,000 crore fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge. Zomato has said that it will use the money generated by fresh issue for funding growth initiatives.

Last Week, Zomato's IPO opened on July 14 and closed on July 16. The IPO generated Rs 2.13 lakh crore, the third-highest in the history of the Indian capital market.

It is also one of the first internet startups to join the Indian public markets, paving a way for others, including Flipkart, Paytm, Nykaa and Policybazaar.

