Zomato IPO Listing Today: Zomato Share Price Jumps To Rs 138, 82% Rise Over IPO Price

A day after Zomato's public issue received a blazing response from investors, the company made a blockbuster stock market debut on Friday after its share prices saw an 82% rise over its IPO price of Rs 72. Entering the BSE and NSE on Friday, the Zomato share price reached in three-digits and rose to a whopping Rs 138.70.

Zomato share listing price

Zomato's shares started trading at Rs 115 apiece on BSE, witnessing a 51.32% premium over IPO price. Slowly, Zomato shares began seeing a surge at Dalal Street and hit a 20% upper circuit at Rs 138 on BSE. At NSE, its shares surged nearly 53 percent or Rs 40 to Rs 116 apiece. Minutes after going into trade on NSE, the Zomato share price rose by 66 percent to Rs 126 apiece.

With this, the food-delivery company's market cap has nearly hit Rs 1 lakh crore on its listing day and the company has managed to double IPO investors money, following its bumper listing.

Zomato IPO listing comprised Rs 9,000 fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India). It fixed the initial public offering (IPO) price at Rs 76 per share. Zomato IPO was sold at an upper band of Rs 76 per share during July 14-16 and was oversubscribed more than 38 times, generating Rs 2.13 lakh crore worth of bids.

When and how to check Zomato share listing price & allotment?

You can check the Zomato IPO allotment status online on July 23 at portals, BSE's official website- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or on Link Intime's official website- www.https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

The Gurugram-based firm was incorporated in 2008 by Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal. Currently, the startup has a presence in 26 countries globally.