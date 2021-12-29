The fact that the CEO of Tinder's parent firm-Shar Dubey - who is Indian-born and yet does not appear on any lists of worldwide CEOs of Indian descent has prompted Anand Mahindra to ask a few questions on Twitter. He wondered whether the reason she wasn't on the list was because she leads matchmaking websites.

Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, is well-known for his strong engagement on the social media platform. On December 28, Mahindra shared a New York Times post, that mentios, "As other CEOs avoided the controversy, Shar Dubey, who runs online dating sites including http://Match.com, OKCupid and Tinder, confronted the Texas abortion law head-on. She created a fund to support employees affected by the new law."

Sharing the post, Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "Have to admit,this is the first time I’ve learned about her. Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites? Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a behemoth. She deserves to be in the spotlight."

Shar Dubey was classmate of Google CEO Pichai

Sharmistha 'Shar' Dubey, dubbed "the boss of romance," is the CEO of Match Group, a $40 billion internet conglomerate that owns Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and Hinge. In the 1970s and 1980s, Dubey grew up in Jamshedpur. She earned an engineering degree from IIT and was a classmate of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Match Group CEO Shar Dubey was one of the first and only public corporate CEOs to speak out when Texas prohibited abortion after six weeks.

Hence, it goes without saying that she has had a huge impact on the way today's millennials date and meet new people. Dubey's keen insights into human behaviour, together with her technical skills and product-building powers, have led to the massive success of multiple dating apps. She won the Tech Leader of the Year award at Vogue Women of the Year 2021.

Netizens' reaction

Furthermore, Mahindra's post received a great response from the Twitter community. Take a look:

"Very rarely are women co-creators/co-founders or in leadership position given the credit/recognition even today. There are diamonds galore in the rough. Time to create our own leadership top 100 lists?" a Twitterati commented. Another posted, "Absolutely spot on sir...she deserves the spotlight...but so far never appeared in any list of ceo s on the social media." "Agree !! But on lighter side.. have u downloaded tinder?" commented third.

