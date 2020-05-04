BHEL Floats EOI, Invites Global OEMs To Partner With It

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday revealed that in order to leverage its facilities for setting up of manufacturing bases in India, it has floated an expression of interest inviting global companies to partner with it.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption of manufacturing and global industries, BHEL highlighted how dangerous it was to not let manufacturing activities become concentrated in a single location. This comes in the backdrop of many disgruntled companies, investors and OEMs looking to shift their manufacturing base from China to other countries. India is seen as one of the potential bases for the shift.

"In order to further promote Make in India and support international companies for setting up manufacturing in India, BHEL has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting global companies to partner with it and leverage its facilities and capabilities for setting up manufacturing base in the country," a BHEL statement said.

BHEL said its facilities and capabilities along with its tie-ups put it in a strong position to support any international company in setting up a base in India. The company has 16 manufacturing facilities across the country with a substantial land bank as well as extensive built-up industrial, commercial and residential spaces. Its manpower strength of about 34,000 includes 9,000 engineers.

Besides, BHEL has 16 centres of excellence (CoEs) in varied areas like computational fluid dynamics, intelligent machines and robotics, machine dynamics, nanotechnology, power electronics, ultra-high voltage, advanced transmission, control, and instrumentation, surface engineering, coal research and advanced fabrication technology. It also has five specialised research centres for welding research, ceramic research, electric traction, and pollution control.

(With ANI Inputs)