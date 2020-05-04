Migrant Labour Will Go Free; Centre To Pay 85%, States 15%: Subramanian Swamy 'clarifies'

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that he spoke to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's Office regarding the Railways decision to charge for tickets for operating special trains for stranded migrant workers amid Coronavirus lockdown. Swamy said that the Migrant labourers will travel free of cost as the government will pay 85% and the state government will pay 15% of the expenses. He added that the Ministry will clarify with an official statement.

'Migrant labour will go free'

Talked Piyush Goel office. Govt will pay 85% and State Govt 15% . Migrant labour will go free. Ministry will clarify with an official statement — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 4, 2020

Minutes ago tweeting this, Subramanian Swamy had slammed the government for charging migrant labourers for the train tickets. "How moronic of the Government of India to charge steep rail fares from the half-starved migrant labourers! Indians stranded abroad were brought back free by Air India. If Railways refuse to budge then why not make PM CARES pay instead?" he tweeted.

Congress says it'll bear train travel cost for migrant workers

This comes after Sonia Gandhi in a statement announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. She added that this will be the Congress’ "humble contribution in service of our compatriots" and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them.

Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants.

"Our workers and labourers are the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad when the Government can spend nearly Rs.100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" the Congress President said.

READ | CDS Gen. Rawat says 'Pakistan frustrated with peace in J&K', lauds Handwara martyrs

READ | Maharashtra Government allows liquor shops to open in Red Zones, issues guidelines

Here is Sonia Gandhi's full statement:

Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi



The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

READ | 'Solve this mystery': Rahul Gandhi attacks as Congress says it'll pay migrants' train fare

READ | Congress to bear train travel cost for migrant workers; Sonia attacks govt & rail ministry