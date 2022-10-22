Amid anti-government protests in Iran, the Biden administration is now seeking SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's CEO assistance in providing internet facilities. According to a report by CNN, the White House has engaged in discussions with Musk about the possibility of setting up SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink inside Iran. The media report came nearly a week after it revealed how Musk declined to fund the connectivity services in Ukraine despite apprehending the fact it has been crucial equipment for the war-embattled nation. Despite Musk's dramatic change of modus operandi, the Biden administration asked him to provide a solution to the protestors of Iran who have been presenting a tough battle against orthodox practices.

While speaking to the American broadcast, a White House official said that the Biden administration catches Musk's Starlink as compact, easy-to-use technology which can provide a potential solution to the Iranian citizens. "We have our foot on the gas to do everything we possibly can to support the aspirations of the Iranian people,” a senior administration official told CNN. “That is our policy, period. At the same time, it is truly an Iranian movement led by young girls and spreading to other aspects of society. And we do not want to in any way eclipse their movement," it added.

US expanded 'internet Freedom'

Earlier last month, the Biden administration allowed an exemption for the American tech firms to expand their business in Iran amid violent protests and internet shutdowns. Subsequently, Musk said he has activated his satellite internet service, Starlink for the free flow of information. Notably, the Iranian government has shut down the internet in several areas where violent protests erupted following the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old girl for not wearing the hijab properly. According to Iranian state TV, at least more than 200 protestors including police personnel were killed in the demonstration, resulting in the government shutting down the internet facility in the country. However, world leaders condemned the act and asked the Iranian leader to restore the internet for the free flow of information.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

The protests initially erupted in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of 'morality police' for reportedly not wearing a hijab properly. However, demonstrations now spread to at least 16 of its 31 provinces with Iranians demanding a broader change of restrictive rules imposed on women. Females across the Islamic Republic Several have protested by removing hijab and chopping off their hair.

According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again. "The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life.

Image: AP