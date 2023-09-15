China Denies Ban On Foreign Smartphone Brands, Including Apple

China refutes banning iPhones: China's foreign ministry has clarified that there is no official ban on the purchase and use of foreign smartphone brands, including Apple. The clarification has come in response to media reports suggesting that government agencies and companies in the country had instructed their staff to refrain from using iPhones at work.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, during a routine press briefing, stated, "China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple's."

She went on to acknowledge recent media coverage of security concerns related to Apple's phones but emphasised that the Chinese government takes information and cyber security seriously and treats domestic and foreign companies equally.

Reports had emerged earlier this month that China had expanded restrictions on the use of iPhones by state employees, instructing some central government agencies to discontinue the use of Apple mobile devices during work.

Escalating tensions between the US, China

This clarification comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington and poses challenges for Apple, a company heavily reliant on China for both revenue growth and manufacturing.

Mao reiterated China's hope that all mobile phone companies would comply with the country's laws and regulations and strengthen their information security management. China has increasingly stressed the importance of using domestically produced technology products, reflecting the growing significance of technology as a national security concern for both China and the United States.

(With Reuters inputs)