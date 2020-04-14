The Debate
IMF Says COVID-19 Recovery Would Require More Coordinated Response By Advanced Economies

International Business

After the deadly coronavirus outbreak ends, IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath has called for a “broad fiscal stimulus” that is globally coordinated.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

After the deadly Coronavirus outbreak ends, in a bid to recover the global economy, International Monetary Fund’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath has suggested having “broad fiscal stimulus” that is coordinated across advanced economies of the world. The world economy has been severely impacted by the pandemic, therefore, the IMF wants global powers to come together for a joint effort to soften the blow.

Last week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had also said that the world is expected to witness the worst economic year since the Great Depression in the 1930s. 

While Georgieva has said that over 170 countries would record negative per capita income growth due to COVID-19 outbreak, IMF chief economist urged countries to continue trade, especially of protective equipment.

IMF chief Gopinath also added that “world cooperation is critical” because the global economy would require a strong boost after the pandemic which is impossible if world leaders continue to “reverse the gains from globalization”. 

India to grow at 1.9% in 2020

IMF has also predicted that in 2020 the growth of the Indian economy would be at the rate of 1.9 per cent as the Coronavirus outbreak and the impact of nationwide lockdown would take a toll on every sector. 

First Published:
COMMENT
