Elon Musk Dubs Democrats As 'party Of Hate', Vows To 'vote Republican'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) said that he is denouncing the Democratic party as it is becoming the party of division and hate, adding further that he would rather vote Republican.

Taking on his Twitter, the SpaceX boss wrote, "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican." Musk also predicted that his statement would bring a dirty campaign by Democrats against him. "Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," Musk wrote on Twitter. Hours before this tweet, Musk wrote, "Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months."

'Trump administration was more effective': Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed US President Joe Biden in a podcast interview on Monday and warned that America could turn into Venezuela if, the government continues to print more and more money. Criticizing the Biden administration, Musk said that he had also voted "overwhelmingly for Democrats," but now believed that the Donald Trump administration was more effective at getting things done. He said the Biden administration gives more priority to unions ahead of the public.

According to a Daily Mail report, Musk asserted that the Joe Biden administration doesn't seem to be effective in getting work done. "The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done", he said.

Lauding the Trump administration, Musk said that he supported Democrats but believed, that they are "overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers', while Republicans are influenced by 'corporate evil and religious zealotry," reported the Daily Mail. He continued saying, "In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama."

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that Biden is wrong to think that he was elected to transform the country, adding that people elected Biden over former President Donald Trump because people wanted "less drama." It is pertinent to mention here that last week, Musk said that Twitter’s decision to ban former US President Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful.