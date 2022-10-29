Elon Musk Might Remove This Newly Launched Feature In Twitter; Know More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now officially taken over the microblogging site Twitter, after completing a $44 billion acquisition deal. Further, following the acquisition, a wide range of debates has been taking place which mostly centred on the potential changes to the company's corporate structure and long-standing guidelines for content moderation that the billionaire may impose.

In a tweet, Musk informed that there won't be any immediate changes to Twitter's content moderation policies. He also mentioned the formation of a committee to decide on important moderation matters for the microblogging platform.

Despite Musk’s statement, as per Slash Gear report, one of the most recent and least noticed modifications to Musk's new Twitter may actually be the platform's first adjustment that would directly affect users. Twitter launched Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Tweet Tiles, a Twitter feature designed to create a market for the product. Further, there are speculations that this feature might be removed as in the month of January, Musk criticised NFT by saying, “This is annoying” with the image of the ‘introducing NFT profile picture’.

This is annoying pic.twitter.com/KAkDl29CTX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

According to the Slash Gear report, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) have generated disagreement for a variety of reasons, including their effect on the environment, their aesthetics, and even the fundamental nature of the business model.

New Twitter feature

The NFT Tweet Tiles feature was one of the first inventions made available to Twitter users after Elon Musk was acquired. The makers and customers will be able to purchase, sell, and exchange NFTs directly through Twitter, with no need for a middleman, according to the developers. On October 27, the feature began operating for Twitter users, and while viewing NFTs through Twitter, creator information and buy links are displayed alongside the photographs, Slash Gear reported.

However, when they learned that their new CEO had criticised their work on the microblogging platform just a few months before, it might be a worrying time for the new features' developers. According to a Slash Gear report, the newly appointed CEO hasn't spoken anything about it just yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Twitter's content moderation policies, Musk said in a tweet, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies".

To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

Besides this, senior Twitter staff have announced their exits after Elon Musk took over the firm after protracted delays to the purchase. Musk has fired a number of senior Twitter workers, including the company's CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, according to a Washington Post article that quoted three people with knowledge of the issue.

