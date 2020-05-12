Elon Musk Alleges 'Tesla Singled Out' After Other Automakers Are Allowed To Resume Ops

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, alleged that the firm was being singled out after all other automobile firms being allowed to operate across the country. He went on to call out the Alameda County officials and had earlier said that the decision was unconstitutional. Musk has been taking to Twitter to display his agitation after he was not permitted to resume operations in the firm's Fermont based plant.

READ: Tesla Parking Lot Nearly Full, Indicating Factory Is Running

Musk reopens factories; dares arrest

Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

In a tweet on Monday morning (local time) he said that the production of the plant will resume "against Alameda County rules" and that he will be present as well. Musk later went on to state that if the authorities need to arrest someone, then it should be him.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has allowed manufacturing facilities to reopen, however, has also stated that County authorities can decide if the regions are fit to reopen or not. The Alameda County authorities, in which the Tesla factory is based, have not permitted the opening of factories. He also stated that counties can impose restrictions that are more stringent than state orders.

READ: Elon Musk Threatens To Pull Business Out Of California Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

However, Musk has contested the decision, stating that it is unconstitutional and that overly aggressive. Tesla filed a lawsuit in asking the court to invalidate the Alameda County rules which do not permit him to reopen the factory. In the lawsuit, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California’s stay-at-home order because the facility is considered “critical infrastructure.”

Musk has also stated that all other auto firms across the United States have been allowed to resume and claimed that the decision was unfair and putting Tesla on a back foot. Over the weekend, he threatened to pull the factory out of California if the issue was not resolved.

READ: California Gov Hopes Tesla Can Resume Manufacturing

Country officials later stated that they are working on a plan with the firm to reopen manufacturing operations. "We continue to move closer to an agreed-upon safety plan for reopening beyond Minimum Basic Operations by working through steps that Tesla has agreed to adopt. These steps include improving employee health screening procedures and engaging front-line staff on their concerns and feedback regarding safety protocols," the statement had read.

The lack of production in Fremont has cut off Tesla’s revenue and is a big financial strain. On a conference call last month, Musk said the Fremont facility produces the majority of its vehicles. He called the closure of Fremont a “serious risk.”

READ: California Assemblywoman Abuses Tesla CEO Elon Musk For 'disregarding Work Safety'