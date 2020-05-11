California Assemblywoman Abuses Tesla CEO Elon Musk For 'disregarding Work Safety'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk received a furious abusive response from California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez over him pushing to reopening company’s programs. While the Space X owner has repeatedly threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters to some other US state such as Texas or Nevada, Gonzalez accused the company to have “always disregarded workers' safety and well-being”. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, since the US has been widely under stay at home orders, there has been a tiff between leaders who are supporting the swifter reopening of businesses and the ones who think it puts public health in danger. California Assemblywoman’s tweet took the internet by storm and Elon Musk himself replied saying that the message has been “received”.

California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Read - Elon Musk's Tesla Set To Resume Manufacturing Ops In Fremont Plant After Filing Lawsuit

Read - Elon Musk Says Video Conferencing In Tesla Vehicles ‘definitely’ Future Feature

‘Getting back to work’

Meanwhile, Tesla announced on May 10 that the company will resume its operations in Fermont based factory. Musk has already filed a lawsuit to remove Alameda County Orders only to the extent they prevent the carmaker from starting its work. In the official announcement, Tesla said that it “understands” the impact of the global health crisis and the responsibility that it has bestowed upon the firm for the health and safety of its workers. However, since thousands of workers have been out of work for many weeks due to the government’s orders and their life has been severely impacted.

The statement said, “Tesla has started the process of resuming operations. Our employees are excited to get back to work, and we’re doing so with their health and safety in mind.”

“Our restart plan is the result of months of careful planning and preparation. It was modeled after the comprehensive return to work plan we established at our Shanghai Gigafactory, which has seen smooth and healthy operations for the last three months,” it added.

Read - Tesla Hits Target To Qualify CEO Elon Musk For Big Payday

Read - Tesla Shares Slide In Wake Of Tweet By CEO Musk