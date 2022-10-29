Elon Musk Assures Twitter Yet To Make Any Modifications To Its Content Moderation Policies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently stated that there won't be any immediate modifications to Twitter's content moderation policies. This came after billionaire Musk has successfully taken over Twitter after concluding a $44 billion acquisition deal. Taking to Twitter, he clarified, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies". Musk also noted that a council would be established to make crucial moderation decisions for the microblogging platform.

The new Twitter owner said in a Tweet, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” He further stressed that no significant “content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Furthermore, in another tweet, Musk informed that on Twitter, “comedy” is currently legal. He even said in a tweet, “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons" would be "freed from Twitter jail".

Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk has fired a number of high-ranking Twitter employees

Since Elon Musk took over the company following lengthy delays to the acquisition, senior Twitter employees have announced their departures. According to The Washington Post report, which cited three people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Musk has fired a number of high-ranking Twitter employees, including the company's CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

The agreement between Twitter and Elon Musk has been finalized, according to one of the three individuals. According to The Washington Post's sources, Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Head of Legal, Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett have all been let go.

In addition to this, the acquisition occurred after Musk and Twitter were given until October 28 to finalise the deal by Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

It is pertinent to mention that Musk made a purchase proposal for Twitter in April, but he later revoked the offer in July. In response to Musk's choice, Twitter sued him in the Delaware Court of Chancery, hoping to get him to execute the initial offer. Musk revealed his plans to purchase Twitter in October for the initially agreed-upon $44 billion price.

Further, Musk said in a brief open letter on his microblogging platform that he bought Twitter because he believes that society needs a shared digital town square where a variety of viewpoints can be discussed civilly and without resorting to violence.

(Image: AP)