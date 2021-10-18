Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Rival Bezos As He Adds $13 Billion To His Fortune In One Week

Elon Musk has left his counterparts way behind as the recent spike in share prices of Tesla crossed the $800 mark. As per a report by Forbes, the tech mogul added almost $13 billion to his account in just one week from October 11 to 16 as the US stock market witnessed a 4% surge. Needless to say, Musk's fans have gone into a frenzy on Twitter with the latest memes and some even revisited the tech mogul's viral moments.

BREAKING REPORT: Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world..



.@elonmusk please build a Facebook alternative..



We know you can do it, America NEEDS you..



There are so many people out there that could HELP with this project. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 17, 2021

Tesla share prices saw a 7.3% rise

Musk's rise to the top, again, is being accredited to the massive upsurge in Tesla share prices that have grown nearly 50% since May 19, as per Forbes. As of this week, Tesla's shares hiked 7.3% in just a week adding nearly $13 billion in Musk's net worth. Currently, Musk stands with $214.8 billion in his pockets, although, this should be considered a drop since his net worth had reached a record high of over $230 billion recently.

Tesla is continuing to deliver its electric vehicles in record numbers as the company revealed in early October to have delivered 241,300 cars in the second quarter with 56,000 cars in China in September alone. With the company achieving such remarkable feats, Tesla now enjoys a market capitalization of a whopping $844 billion, Forbes reported.

Musk is followed by space company Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($197.8 billion) in second place and Loius Vitton's Bernard Arnault is in third place with a $180.2 billion fortune. Bezos and Musk's feud is known to the world now and this new feat by the latter has incited a meme fest on Twitter and Musk's foray added fuel to the fire.

The Musk-inspired Twitter fest

In a recent tweet that calculated Musk's net worth in terms of Dogecoin, Musk replied that he hopes to have enough capital to extend life to Mars. This statement of his invited fans to a Twitter banter that saw all kinds of responses. Take a look at some of them.

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

Harsh criticism of someone who put nearly their entire fortune on the line to create the electric car revolution, continues to push the limits of battery technology for use in all industries around the globe, and who has put up $100m in pursuit of technology to remove carbon — Sean Creel (@SeanCreel) October 16, 2021

If we can build an atmosphere on Mars. Why can't we repair the one on earth? 🤔🤔 — Dan D (@DanDanCryproFan) October 16, 2021

Why don't you spend some money on large water purification systems or air filtration systems for inner cities instead of trying to colonize a barren dangerous planet? I get it it's cool but is it really necessary? Or even Fusion for never-ending energy. Just a thought. — Toby Hodnett (@TobyDtheman) October 16, 2021

“We gotta be excited about the future. We gotta do things that make us want to LIVE.” -Elon Musk



One day humanity will walk on Mars! I only hope I am alive to see it. ❤️



To Mars and beyond! 🚀✨🔴 pic.twitter.com/yCmQKA39uU — Nichole💫 (@nicholemadz) October 16, 2021

Earlier, Musk had triggered another meme fest when he replied to his rival Jeff Bezos' tweet with a silver medal representing second place when the former surpassed him as the world's richest man.

🥈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

