Elon Musk To Provide 'free' Starlink Internet Services In Ukraine Amid Fierce Criticism

Days after SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who has been providing war-torn Ukraine with Tesla's Powerwall energy-saving systems and Starlink satellite internet terminals, and had requested Pentagon to fund the connectivity services, took a U-turn and promised free digital assistance to the war-embattled nation.

"The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," he tweeted.

Notably, Musk owned-Starlink has been providing broadband internet service ever since the Russian regime started a full-fledged war against Ukraine. It is using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites and has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since the conflict began in February this year. However, a report by CNN revealed that Musk's company has sent a letter to the Pentagon wherein it asserted that the firm was not in the condition to funding the Starlink service as it has. Further, in the letter, the entrepreneur has categorically requested Pentagon to take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink.

The report created a major ruckus and chaos on social media platforms, where netizens demanded Musk continue providing internet connectivity to the already war-ravaged nation. He even had a tough battle on Twitter, where he faced immense criticism from top Ukrainian officials for his pro-Russian suggestions. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, responding to Musk’s peace plan, said: “F*** off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk.” In a reply, the world's richest man said sarcastically, "We’re just following his recommendation."

Cost of Starlink operations in Ukraine

As per Musk's earlier tweet, operating Starlink costs $80 million to SpaceX and added the costs will exceed $100 million by the end of the year. Besides, the spacecraft manufacturer claims the operation would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," CNN quoted SpaceX’s director of government sales as saying to the Pentagon in the September letter.

Who actually is bearing the cost of Starlink Sattelite operation in Ukraine?

It is crucial to note that Musk has won accolades across the globe for providing "free internet services to Ukraine". However, later it was disclosed that about 85 per cent of the 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid – or partially paid – for by countries like the US and Poland or other entities. Citing the newly-obtained documents, the report claimed among the contributors, the largest single contributor of terminals is Poland with payment for almost 9,000 individual terminals.

Image: AP/Twitter/@SpaceX