Elon Musk Uses Private Jet More Often Than Any Other Billionaire, Says Report

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, is known for his ambitious plans to colonise Mars, but his earthly travel habits have caught the attention of a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies and Patriotic Millionaires. According to the report, which was cited by Forbes, Musk is the most active private jet user in the United States, with a travel schedule that includes nearly one flight every two days.

The report estimates that Musk's private jet use consumed a staggering 837,934 liters of jet fuel and produced 2,112 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2022 - a figure that is 132 times higher than the average American's carbon footprint. Despite Musk's efforts to keep his private jet use private, it has been revealed that Musk's collection of four jets continues to expand, with the recent addition of a $78 million Gulfstream G700 replacing his Gulfstream G650ER.

Are high net-worth individuals more responsible for climate change?

The recent study in essence highlights the outsised contributions of certain individuals and companies to this global issue of climate change. According to the report, high-net-worth individuals, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, have made the crisis worse by their frequent use of private jets. The study reveals that the five-minute flights of wealthy jet fliers like Musk are exacting an environmental toll, with private jet use emitting at least 10 times more pollutants per passenger than commercial air travel.

As private jet use has skyrocketed in recent years, the report argues that the wealthiest 1 percent of the population are responsible for half of all air-related carbon emissions. With the pandemic driving a trend of isolation and personal bubbles, the carbon footprint of the super-rich has grown to Godzilla proportions, putting a finer point on the urgent need for climate action.

How exactly do private jets cause pollution?

Private jets, like commercial planes, emit greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), which contribute to global warming and climate change. However, the emissions from private jets are much higher than those from commercial planes. This is because private jets typically have fewer passengers on board, and the engines are less efficient than those of commercial planes.

The engines of private jets are designed to provide high levels of power and speed, which leads to higher fuel consumption and, consequently, higher emissions. Additionally, private jets often fly shorter distances than commercial planes, which means they take off and land more frequently. Takeoffs and landings require more fuel than cruising, so private jets produce more emissions per flight hour than commercial planes.

Furthermore, private jets often use premium fuels that contain a higher concentration of harmful chemicals than standard aviation fuel. This can result in higher emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), which contribute to smog and respiratory problems. Finally, private jets typically fly at lower altitudes than commercial planes, which can also lead to higher emissions. At lower altitudes, the emissions from private jets are more likely to interact with the atmosphere and contribute to the formation of smog and other harmful pollutants.